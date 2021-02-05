>
Tcf National Bank Buys Willis Towers Watson PLC, BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, Sells CVS Health Corp, Equity Residential, Marathon Petroleum Corp

February 05, 2021 | About: IJK +1.09% IJJ +0.94% IWM +1.39% ADSK +1.79% VOX +1.34% NFLX -0.25% WLTW +6.98% GUNR +1.59% MS +1.29% PNC +0.17% VTRS -0.58% PH +3.9%

Investment company Tcf National Bank (Current Portfolio) buys Willis Towers Watson PLC, BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Autodesk Inc, sells CVS Health Corp, Equity Residential, Marathon Petroleum Corp, Phillips 66, Blackstone Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tcf National Bank. As of 2020Q4, Tcf National Bank owns 365 stocks with a total value of $942 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of TCF NATIONAL BANK's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/tcf+national+bank/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of TCF NATIONAL BANK
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 256,508 shares, 3.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.91%
  2. TCF Financial Corp (TCF) - 883,958 shares, 3.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.97%
  3. DuPont de Nemours Inc (DD) - 304,011 shares, 2.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.28%
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 96,176 shares, 2.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.31%
  5. Dow Inc (DOW) - 379,392 shares, 2.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.9%
New Purchase: Willis Towers Watson PLC (WLTW)

Tcf National Bank initiated holding in Willis Towers Watson PLC. The purchase prices were between $179.57 and $217.03, with an estimated average price of $205.83. The stock is now traded at around $221.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 20,020 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index (GUNR)

Tcf National Bank initiated holding in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index. The purchase prices were between $26.34 and $33.1, with an estimated average price of $30. The stock is now traded at around $34.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 22,560 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Morgan Stanley (MS)

Tcf National Bank initiated holding in Morgan Stanley. The purchase prices were between $47.57 and $68.53, with an estimated average price of $57.54. The stock is now traded at around $73.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 9,422 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC)

Tcf National Bank initiated holding in PNC Financial Services Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $108.72 and $149, with an estimated average price of $128.03. The stock is now traded at around $156.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,327 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Viatris Inc (VTRS)

Tcf National Bank initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.3 and $18.74, with an estimated average price of $16.33. The stock is now traded at around $17.789500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 19,714 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Parker Hannifin Corp (PH)

Tcf National Bank initiated holding in Parker Hannifin Corp. The purchase prices were between $203.23 and $279.86, with an estimated average price of $248.42. The stock is now traded at around $276.505000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 880 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IJK)

Tcf National Bank added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 272.81%. The purchase prices were between $60.4 and $72.82, with an estimated average price of $66.67. The stock is now traded at around $77.792400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 77,288 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IJJ)

Tcf National Bank added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 99.09%. The purchase prices were between $68.97 and $86.35, with an estimated average price of $78.35. The stock is now traded at around $92.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 43,882 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

Tcf National Bank added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 25.30%. The purchase prices were between $152.37 and $199.14, with an estimated average price of $174.93. The stock is now traded at around $221.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 25,303 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Autodesk Inc (ADSK)

Tcf National Bank added to a holding in Autodesk Inc by 99.44%. The purchase prices were between $225.56 and $305.34, with an estimated average price of $264. The stock is now traded at around $307.310400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 5,730 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Vanguard Communication Services ETF (VOX)

Tcf National Bank added to a holding in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 42.49%. The purchase prices were between $101.43 and $120.2, with an estimated average price of $111.88. The stock is now traded at around $128.872000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 16,884 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Netflix Inc (NFLX)

Tcf National Bank added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 45.37%. The purchase prices were between $470.5 and $554.09, with an estimated average price of $506.65. The stock is now traded at around $551.599100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,515 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC)

Tcf National Bank sold out a holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp. The sale prices were between $27.5 and $43.83, with an estimated average price of $36.02.

Sold Out: Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NUGT)

Tcf National Bank sold out a holding in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares. The sale prices were between $59.92 and $92.96, with an estimated average price of $75.32.

Sold Out: FirstEnergy Corp (FE)

Tcf National Bank sold out a holding in FirstEnergy Corp. The sale prices were between $26.56 and $33.39, with an estimated average price of $29.99.

Sold Out: VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM)

Tcf National Bank sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF. The sale prices were between $50.67 and $52.04, with an estimated average price of $51.27.

Sold Out: Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (CSQ)

Tcf National Bank sold out a holding in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund. The sale prices were between $12.8 and $15.98, with an estimated average price of $14.56.

Sold Out: Vontier Corp (VNT)

Tcf National Bank sold out a holding in Vontier Corp. The sale prices were between $26.76 and $35, with an estimated average price of $31.14.



