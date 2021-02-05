Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys Alcon Inc, iShares MSCI Brazil ETF, Duke Energy Corp, Sells Clorox Co, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, TELUS Corp

Investment company Banque Cantonale Vaudoise (Current Portfolio) buys Alcon Inc, iShares MSCI Brazil ETF, Duke Energy Corp, Campbell Soup Co, Qualcomm Inc, sells Clorox Co, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, TELUS Corp, iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF, Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile SA during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise. As of 2020Q4, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise owns 1061 stocks with a total value of $1.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: EWZ, NRG, GTLS, ENPH, POOL, HUBS, GNRC, MAG, MPWR, DQ, CC, CVNA, PLTR, SGT, SHOP, SILV, RUN, ZEN, AVLR, AMWL, PVG, VT, AXU, LEMB, XPEV, MGNI, MDLA, MLHR, 50AA, NGD, NKLA, OSTK, AZD, BOX, JETS, SILJ, BIGC, ESRT, APRN, GPX, IBUY, JBSS, XLI, SJR, BE, TECH, XHB, SFM, LRN, RY, SLF, PSNL, TRP, TXMD, TRIP, UAL, VTV, ARKW, ATRS, VMD, SPCE, WPM, WLL, WIX, XLRN, FEIM, MWG, PBW, IQ, CHIQ, AUN1, EWG, CNYA, JKS, KAI, KNDI, LI, LAC, LMT, BEPC, MGA, QCLN, DIN, CHL, CBPO, OEG, ORTX, ONVO, CAKE, CSIQ, PAG, CWH,

ALC, SPY, AAPL, LOGI, DUK, V, CPB, AMZN, QCOM, AMD, QQQ, CRM, FDX, LIN, TMO, WU, AVGO, DAL, PM, BABA, AAL, BBD, ED, FNF, FAN, OMC, PNW, ROK, TSM, MO, BLDP, GS, IRM, EWT, MAR, NFLX, NKE, STX, TT, UNP, OIH, ADI, AZO, BDX, BAC, COG, CSCO, FIVG, FB, HZNP, IHI, JD, JNPR, LEN, LUMN, MCK, MET, MSFT, PTON, DGX, XLE, SEDG, XBI, TDG, VTRS, YUMC, ZM, AYI, AGI, AEP, AAWW, ADSK, BMO, BRK.A, CCL, CTLT, CMI, DELL, DG, GE, GILD, SIL, HOLX, IBM, ISRG, EWC, SHY, KLAC, MPC, MCHP, MS, ON, PDD, TROW, PGR, ROKU, SGMO, SCHW, XLB, SIRI, SSRM, TDOC, TFX, UPS, GDXJ, VIPS, VMC, ZBRA, ZS, ONEM, AEM, ALB, ALGN, AMAT, APTV, ARMK, ADP, BIDU, BKR, BK, BMRN, BSX, CDNA, CARR, CRL, C, CRSP, DHI, DDOG, ASHR, DCI, DRD, EMR, ETSY, XOM, FMC, GPN, GWRE, IBN, PODD, IP, IQV, EZA, IYY, MCHI, SOXX, ITA, JCI, K, LVS, LOW, MLM, MDT, MTD, MSI, NEO, NTES, NEE, NOK, NVDA, OC, PCAR, PEP, PPG, PHM, SBSW, SWKS, SCCO, SYK, TXN, VFC, VALE, ESPO, VEEV, WM, WFC, WYNN, PALL, ACIU, ARAY, AVAV, A, APD, AKAM, AKTS, DOX, ACB, BZUN, GOLD, BILI, BEAT, CERN, CHGG, CTAS, GLW, CRON, CRWD, DRI, DOCU, RDY, DT, EBAY, SATS, EW, EHTH, EGO, EXK, ETR, HACK, FCX, ASEA, GMED, GDDY, HOG, HCA, HRTX, HLT, JBHT, ICLR, ILMN, INCY, INMD, INOV, INO, IPGP, IRBT, EWA, SMIN, TIP, J, KALA, KEY, KEYS, KGC, LPSN, MRVL, MRNA, MOMO, NATI, NBIX, NCLH, NTNX, NUVA, NXPI, ORA, ALTO, PKG, PAAS, PING, PSTI, PRAH, QIWI, RTX, RPTX, ROST, RCL, SAND, XLV, SVM, SOHU, SWI, SPRO, SRCL, SYNH, SNX, TMUS, TAL, TNDM, TEL, TJX, UBER, UAA, GDX, VRSK, VRTX, WMT, W, WB, YEXT, ZTO, ZUO, ZNGA, Reduced Positions: CLX, EMB, UBS, KO, JNJ, TU, EWL, SQM, GIS, PG, DIS, DIA, VIAC, LYB, MA, MRK, EDU, PEG, BIO, DTE, HBAN, IWM, NEM, SRE, VST, ALL, GOOG, T, BCE, BMY, CL, HUYA, EZU, MU, SO, ATVI, ALNY, GOOGL, BAX, CDNS, CAT, CME, D, HSIC, IVV, LRCX, OKTA, PSX, PLUG, SBUX, WBA, ABBV, ABMD, ALXN, AYX, AXP, AMGN, BX, BA, CMG, CI, CMS, COST, CVS, DXCM, FAST, RACE, FTNT, FTS, GM, HSY, EWJ, URTH, LULU, MKC, MCD, MHK, NTAP, ODFL, RL, REGN, RNG, SRPT, WORK, SPLK, TER, TTD, TSCO, TYL, VLO, VRNT, VZ, WEC, MMM, ACM, AQN, AWK, AMP, ANET, TEAM, BKNG, CBRE, CNC, CVX, CHWY, CYBR, DHR, DFS, DOW, ECL, IPAY, EXC, FFIV, FSLY, FEYE, FLIR, GD, HASI, HST, IAG, IDXX, IPG, TAN, IAU, SLV, IEF, ICLN, HYG, AAXJ, EEM, ITRI, YY, KMB, KHC, LYV, LKQ, MKTX, MTCH, MELI, MDLZ, MDB, MNST, MWA, NTRS, NLOK, NUE, PANW, PFE, PAHC, PINS, PFPT, QRVO, SAGE, SLB, SDGR, SE, NOW, AOS, SNAP, GLD, SYF, TSLA, ULTA, X, VGT, VECO, WCN, WDC, WRK, XEL, XYL, AUY, AA, AMRN, AMBA, ABEV, ADM, AUPH, VXX, BYND, BILL, BIIB, MYI, BLUE, BFAM, BF.B, BG, CM, CNQ, CGC, CDAY, CCXI, CIEN, CFG, CTXS, CLDR, NET, CCEP, STZ, COTY, CVA, DOMO, DBX, ELAN, EA, EQX, EEFT, EB, EXAS, EXEL, STLA, FIS, FITB, FSLR, FLT, FLR, F, FTV, FSM, FOXA, FNV, BEN, GAU, GLOP, GFI, GWPH, HAL, HL, HOLI, IAC, PTH, IEMG, IGV, IBB, JBL, KL, KWEB, LDOS, LBTYA, LSXMK, LYFT, MFC, MAS, MOS, NWSA, NIO, NUAN, PXD, PTC, QGEN, RF, RSG, ROL, SEIC, XLF, XLU, XOP, TTWO, TD, RIG, TWLO, TWST, TWTR, UGP, URI, VRSN, VET, VMW, VRM, WAB, WDAY, XRX, XLNX, ZBH, ZIOP, ZI,

For the details of Banque Cantonale Vaudoise's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/banque+cantonale+vaudoise/current-portfolio/portfolio

UBS Group AG (UBS) - 5,117,227 shares, 4.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.4% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 519,737 shares, 3.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.53% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 18,202 shares, 3.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.44% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 183,498 shares, 3.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.76% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 251,815 shares, 3.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.01%

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise initiated holding in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.66 and $37.89, with an estimated average price of $32.14. The stock is now traded at around $36.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 190,400 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise initiated holding in NRG Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.54 and $37.55, with an estimated average price of $32.95. The stock is now traded at around $41.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 23,300 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise initiated holding in Chart Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.69 and $121.93, with an estimated average price of $96.95. The stock is now traded at around $142.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,367 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise initiated holding in Pool Corp. The purchase prices were between $322.3 and $383.92, with an estimated average price of $349.09. The stock is now traded at around $360.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,300 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise initiated holding in Enphase Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $90.43 and $181.39, with an estimated average price of $127.42. The stock is now traded at around $193.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise initiated holding in HubSpot Inc. The purchase prices were between $285.45 and $418.22, with an estimated average price of $351.89. The stock is now traded at around $414.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise added to a holding in Alcon Inc by 100.85%. The purchase prices were between $56.82 and $66.57, with an estimated average price of $62.64. The stock is now traded at around $75.702500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 473,913 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise added to a holding in Duke Energy Corp by 209.69%. The purchase prices were between $89.04 and $97.31, with an estimated average price of $92.54. The stock is now traded at around $94.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 57,326 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise added to a holding in Campbell Soup Co by 237.18%. The purchase prices were between $46.12 and $50.25, with an estimated average price of $48.32. The stock is now traded at around $47.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 81,032 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 84.65%. The purchase prices were between $115.47 and $158.8, with an estimated average price of $139.59. The stock is now traded at around $146.120300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 27,958 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise added to a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc by 62.96%. The purchase prices were between $74.7 and $97.12, with an estimated average price of $86.32. The stock is now traded at around $88.151700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 48,062 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise added to a holding in The Western Union Co by 148.60%. The purchase prices were between $19.44 and $23.08, with an estimated average price of $21.7. The stock is now traded at around $22.865000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 102,552 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise sold out a holding in BTC iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $115.33 and $136.73, with an estimated average price of $127.98.

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise sold out a holding in People's United Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $10.31 and $13.52, with an estimated average price of $12.05.

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise sold out a holding in Seagen Inc. The sale prices were between $164.63 and $211.93, with an estimated average price of $186.26.

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise sold out a holding in Leggett & Platt Inc. The sale prices were between $39.99 and $45.66, with an estimated average price of $42.91.

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise sold out a holding in Vontier Corp. The sale prices were between $26.76 and $35, with an estimated average price of $31.14.

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise sold out a holding in Comerica Inc. The sale prices were between $39.33 and $56.2, with an estimated average price of $48.92.