Am Investment Strategies Llc Buys StoneCo, PROG Holdings Inc, Caterpillar Inc, Sells Immunomedics Inc, Mohawk Industries Inc, FTI Consulting Inc

Investment company Am Investment Strategies Llc (Current Portfolio) buys StoneCo, PROG Holdings Inc, Caterpillar Inc, Global Payments Inc, Danaher Corp, sells Immunomedics Inc, Mohawk Industries Inc, FTI Consulting Inc, General Electric Co, The Aarons Co Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Am Investment Strategies Llc. As of 2020Q4, Am Investment Strategies Llc owns 86 stocks with a total value of $325 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: STNE, AZD, CAT, DHR, TPL, DIS, PEP, STM,

STNE, AZD, CAT, DHR, TPL, DIS, PEP, STM, Added Positions: BABA, GPN, AAPL, TFC, KO, BMY, GS, APO, CULP, JNJ, LULU, MS, LEG, JPM, STT, BAC, COST, MRK, DUK, SO, HD, F, MSFT, SWN, WMT, ACAD, GOOGL, D, CCL,

BABA, GPN, AAPL, TFC, KO, BMY, GS, APO, CULP, JNJ, LULU, MS, LEG, JPM, STT, BAC, COST, MRK, DUK, SO, HD, F, MSFT, SWN, WMT, ACAD, GOOGL, D, CCL, Reduced Positions: MHK, GE, BRK.B, RETA, T, PFF, FHN, CSTR, RDS.A, GOOG, BP, CRM, PYPL, DXYN, JD,

MHK, GE, BRK.B, RETA, T, PFF, FHN, CSTR, RDS.A, GOOG, BP, CRM, PYPL, DXYN, JD, Sold Out: IMMU, FCN, AAN, CVA, UBER, XOM, OLN, CHFS,

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 341,330 shares, 13.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.29% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 13,739 shares, 13.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.76% Synovus Financial Corp (SNV) - 1,224,395 shares, 12.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.01% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 145,574 shares, 10.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.35% Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 60,352 shares, 4.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.98%

Am Investment Strategies Llc initiated holding in StoneCo Ltd. The purchase prices were between $52.54 and $85.54, with an estimated average price of $67.18. The stock is now traded at around $86.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 12,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Am Investment Strategies Llc initiated holding in PROG Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.5 and $54.35, with an estimated average price of $45.77. The stock is now traded at around $41.355000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 17,504 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Am Investment Strategies Llc initiated holding in Caterpillar Inc. The purchase prices were between $149.94 and $182.21, with an estimated average price of $169.94. The stock is now traded at around $192.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 4,512 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Am Investment Strategies Llc initiated holding in Danaher Corp. The purchase prices were between $212.5 and $245.46, with an estimated average price of $226.35. The stock is now traded at around $235.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 3,216 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Am Investment Strategies Llc initiated holding in Texas Pacific Land Corp. The purchase prices were between $448.1 and $740.62, with an estimated average price of $573.03. The stock is now traded at around $976.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 437 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Am Investment Strategies Llc initiated holding in The Walt Disney Co. The purchase prices were between $118.47 and $181.18, with an estimated average price of $143.86. The stock is now traded at around $180.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,395 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Am Investment Strategies Llc added to a holding in Global Payments Inc by 94.45%. The purchase prices were between $156.17 and $215.42, with an estimated average price of $186.6. The stock is now traded at around $197.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 7,183 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Am Investment Strategies Llc added to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 54.46%. The purchase prices were between $47.96 and $54.84, with an estimated average price of $51.75. The stock is now traded at around $49.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 22,371 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Am Investment Strategies Llc added to a holding in Culp Inc by 33.33%. The purchase prices were between $12.31 and $17.17, with an estimated average price of $14.28. The stock is now traded at around $16.985000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Am Investment Strategies Llc added to a holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc by 23.34%. The purchase prices were between $315.5 and $386.07, with an estimated average price of $347.37. The stock is now traded at around $334.425000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,114 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Am Investment Strategies Llc added to a holding in State Street Corporation by 27.50%. The purchase prices were between $58.48 and $76.38, with an estimated average price of $68.02. The stock is now traded at around $74.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 6,575 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Am Investment Strategies Llc added to a holding in Duke Energy Corp by 20.19%. The purchase prices were between $89.04 and $97.31, with an estimated average price of $92.54. The stock is now traded at around $94.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,328 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Am Investment Strategies Llc sold out a holding in Immunomedics Inc. The sale prices were between $85.08 and $87.86, with an estimated average price of $86.65.

Am Investment Strategies Llc sold out a holding in FTI Consulting Inc. The sale prices were between $97.01 and $114.75, with an estimated average price of $107.69.

Am Investment Strategies Llc sold out a holding in The Aarons Co Inc. The sale prices were between $44.29 and $59.45, with an estimated average price of $51.64.

Am Investment Strategies Llc sold out a holding in Covanta Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $7.62 and $13.23, with an estimated average price of $10.86.

Am Investment Strategies Llc sold out a holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $33.41 and $54.86, with an estimated average price of $44.94.

Am Investment Strategies Llc sold out a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The sale prices were between $31.57 and $44.01, with an estimated average price of $37.56.