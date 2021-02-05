>
Articles 

Haafor (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. Buys Penn National Gaming Inc, CME Group Inc, eBay Inc, Sells Accenture PLC, PepsiCo Inc, Adobe Inc

February 05, 2021 | About: OXY +1.17% PTON -5.86% SPWR +8.47% AZO +0% AMT +0.34% OSTK +4.59% PENN +8.93% CME -1.11% EBAY +1.82% AXP +1.1% CAG +0.09% C +0.27%

Investment company Haafor (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. (Current Portfolio) buys Penn National Gaming Inc, CME Group Inc, eBay Inc, American Express Co, Conagra Brands Inc, sells Accenture PLC, PepsiCo Inc, Adobe Inc, Morgan Stanley, Ford Motor Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Haafor (Singapore) Pte. Ltd.. As of 2020Q4, Haafor (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. owns 149 stocks with a total value of $54 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Haafor (Singapore) Pte. Ltd.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/haafor+%28singapore%29+pte.+ltd./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Haafor (Singapore) Pte. Ltd.
  1. Penn National Gaming Inc (PENN) - 12,731 shares, 2.05% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Roku Inc (ROKU) - 2,983 shares, 1.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 33.03%
  3. Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON) - 6,468 shares, 1.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 129.44%
  4. CME Group Inc (CME) - 5,058 shares, 1.72% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) - 9,672 shares, 1.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.15%
New Purchase: Penn National Gaming Inc (PENN)

Haafor (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. initiated holding in Penn National Gaming Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.03 and $96.09, with an estimated average price of $71.32. The stock is now traded at around $128.828900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.05%. The holding were 12,731 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: CME Group Inc (CME)

Haafor (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. initiated holding in CME Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $149.56 and $184.94, with an estimated average price of $170.06. The stock is now traded at around $191.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.72%. The holding were 5,058 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: eBay Inc (EBAY)

Haafor (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. initiated holding in eBay Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.54 and $57.59, with an estimated average price of $51.03. The stock is now traded at around $61.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 15,281 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: American Express Co (AXP)

Haafor (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. initiated holding in American Express Co. The purchase prices were between $91.07 and $125.04, with an estimated average price of $110.9. The stock is now traded at around $125.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 5,964 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Conagra Brands Inc (CAG)

Haafor (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. initiated holding in Conagra Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.38 and $38.01, with an estimated average price of $36.28. The stock is now traded at around $34.625000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 19,017 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Chevron Corp (CVX)

Haafor (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. initiated holding in Chevron Corp. The purchase prices were between $66.88 and $95.62, with an estimated average price of $81.13. The stock is now traded at around $89.025000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 7,906 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY)

Haafor (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. added to a holding in Occidental Petroleum Corp by 268.28%. The purchase prices were between $8.88 and $21.31, with an estimated average price of $13.78. The stock is now traded at around $22.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 44,797 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON)

Haafor (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. added to a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc by 129.44%. The purchase prices were between $100.01 and $162.76, with an estimated average price of $122.07. The stock is now traded at around $150.720100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 6,468 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: SunPower Corp (SPWR)

Haafor (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. added to a holding in SunPower Corp by 55.69%. The purchase prices were between $13.56 and $30.65, with an estimated average price of $20.33. The stock is now traded at around $43.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 32,869 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: AutoZone Inc (AZO)

Haafor (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. added to a holding in AutoZone Inc by 55.09%. The purchase prices were between $1095.99 and $1204.22, with an estimated average price of $1157.7. The stock is now traded at around $1219.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 670 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: American Tower Corp (AMT)

Haafor (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 126.81%. The purchase prices were between $216.72 and $246.38, with an estimated average price of $232.32. The stock is now traded at around $233.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 1,946 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Overstock.com Inc (OSTK)

Haafor (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. added to a holding in Overstock.com Inc by 140.72%. The purchase prices were between $47.97 and $84.65, with an estimated average price of $64.78. The stock is now traded at around $92.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 7,679 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Accenture PLC (ACN)

Haafor (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. sold out a holding in Accenture PLC. The sale prices were between $213.94 and $266.25, with an estimated average price of $239.95.

Sold Out: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)

Haafor (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. sold out a holding in PepsiCo Inc. The sale prices were between $133.29 and $148.3, with an estimated average price of $142.16.

Sold Out: Adobe Inc (ADBE)

Haafor (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. sold out a holding in Adobe Inc. The sale prices were between $444.94 and $514.31, with an estimated average price of $482.85.

Sold Out: Morgan Stanley (MS)

Haafor (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. sold out a holding in Morgan Stanley. The sale prices were between $47.57 and $68.53, with an estimated average price of $57.54.

Sold Out: Ford Motor Co (F)

Haafor (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. sold out a holding in Ford Motor Co. The sale prices were between $6.89 and $9.45, with an estimated average price of $8.4.

Sold Out: IHS Markit Ltd (INFO)

Haafor (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. sold out a holding in IHS Markit Ltd. The sale prices were between $77.36 and $99.46, with an estimated average price of $86.76.



