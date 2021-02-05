Silvant Capital Management LLC Buys PayPal Holdings Inc, Booking Holdings Inc, Eli Lilly and Co, Sells Netflix Inc, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, Waste Management Inc

Investment company Silvant Capital Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys PayPal Holdings Inc, Booking Holdings Inc, Eli Lilly and Co, Las Vegas Sands Corp, Tesla Inc, sells Netflix Inc, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, Waste Management Inc, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, Autodesk Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Silvant Capital Management LLC. As of 2020Q4, Silvant Capital Management LLC owns 333 stocks with a total value of $585 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: BKNG, TSLA, DOCU, SNAP, DKNG, MGNI, MCRI, BE, VICR, PRTS, VTRS, AIV, AIV, AIV, AIV,
- Added Positions: PYPL, LLY, LVS, ABT, RCL, TWLO, HRI, EPRT, VRNS, RPAY, MUSA, IAA,
- Reduced Positions: WM, ICE, ADSK, ADI, VMC, CMCSA, CRM, EW, MSFT, CL, CME, HON, AMZN, V, PEN, FB, GOOG, MA, OLLI, GOOGL, KBH, BCO, COST, TJX, UNH, HD, AVLR, QCOM, OLED, CMG, SPLK, WDAY, LGIH, PAYC, TDOC, EQIX, BA, SAM, BMY, DE, DXCM, AMAT, ORLY, AXP, EL, EXAS, APD, INFO, ISRG, MTD, EMR, T, CB, KKR, PODD, FICO, GS, ROST,
- Sold Out: NFLX, KNX, ALXN, BDX, MYOK, CVCO, MIME, ZZF, AIV,
For the details of Silvant Capital Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/silvant+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 464,340 shares, 10.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.29%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 226,739 shares, 8.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.34%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 11,666 shares, 6.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.45%
- Visa Inc (V) - 85,755 shares, 3.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.39%
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 60,083 shares, 2.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.37%
Silvant Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $1604.13 and $2227.27, with an estimated average price of $1932.82. The stock is now traded at around $2097.864700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 1,468 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
Silvant Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $388.04 and $705.67, with an estimated average price of $512.96. The stock is now traded at around $852.345000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 2,443 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: DocuSign Inc (DOCU)
Silvant Capital Management LLC initiated holding in DocuSign Inc. The purchase prices were between $197.6 and $251.6, with an estimated average price of $224.66. The stock is now traded at around $249.095000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 7,038 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Snap Inc (SNAP)
Silvant Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Snap Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.64 and $53.33, with an estimated average price of $41.78. The stock is now traded at around $63.865000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 24,803 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: DraftKings Inc (DKNG)
Silvant Capital Management LLC initiated holding in DraftKings Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.4 and $63.78, with an estimated average price of $47.39. The stock is now traded at around $63.877000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 16,257 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Magnite Inc (MGNI)
Silvant Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Magnite Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.53 and $32.5, with an estimated average price of $15.26. The stock is now traded at around $53.748800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 21,197 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Silvant Capital Management LLC added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 283.69%. The purchase prices were between $179.81 and $243.49, with an estimated average price of $207.36. The stock is now traded at around $268.486000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 40,855 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)
Silvant Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Eli Lilly and Co by 1186.51%. The purchase prices were between $130.46 and $172.63, with an estimated average price of $149.39. The stock is now traded at around $202.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 20,404 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS)
Silvant Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp by 126.76%. The purchase prices were between $44.81 and $60.11, with an estimated average price of $53.43. The stock is now traded at around $56.155000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 54,999 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)
Silvant Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Abbott Laboratories by 470.66%. The purchase prices were between $105 and $114.42, with an estimated average price of $108.7. The stock is now traded at around $122.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 9,490 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Royal Caribbean Group (RCL)
Silvant Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Royal Caribbean Group by 46.11%. The purchase prices were between $53.12 and $84.4, with an estimated average price of $69.78. The stock is now traded at around $71.735000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 34,112 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Twilio Inc (TWLO)
Silvant Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Twilio Inc by 31.93%. The purchase prices were between $266.26 and $370.75, with an estimated average price of $313.36. The stock is now traded at around $398.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 6,942 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: Netflix Inc (NFLX)
Silvant Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Netflix Inc. The sale prices were between $470.5 and $554.09, with an estimated average price of $506.65.Sold Out: Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (KNX)
Silvant Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $37.52 and $42.63, with an estimated average price of $40.76.Sold Out: Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN)
Silvant Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $111.55 and $158.03, with an estimated average price of $128.71.Sold Out: Becton, Dickinson and Co (BDX)
Silvant Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co. The sale prices were between $227.47 and $252.09, with an estimated average price of $239.14.Sold Out: MyoKardia Inc (MYOK)
Silvant Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in MyoKardia Inc. The sale prices were between $139.6 and $224.91, with an estimated average price of $220.55.Sold Out: Mimecast Ltd (MIME)
Silvant Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Mimecast Ltd. The sale prices were between $38.05 and $58.64, with an estimated average price of $46.22.
Here is the complete portfolio of Silvant Capital Management LLC.
