Superior Plus Announces February 2021 Cash Dividend and Upcoming Events

February 2021 Cash Dividend - $0.06 per share

2020 Fourth Quarter and Year-End Results and Conference Call

About the Corporation

Superior Plus Corp. ( TSX:SPB ):Superior Plus Corp. (“Superior”) today announced its cash dividend for the month of February 2021 of $0.06 per share payable on March 15, 2021. The record date is February 28, 2021 and the ex-dividend date will be February 25, 2021. Superior’s annualized cash dividend rate is currently $0.72 per share. This dividend is an eligible dividend for Canadian income tax purposes.Superior expects to release its 2020 fourth quarter and year-end results on Thursday, February 18, 2021 after market close. A conference call and webcast for investors, analysts, brokers and media representatives to discuss the 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year-End Results is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. EST on Friday, February 19, 2021. To participate in the call, dial: 1-844-389-8661. Internet users can listen to the call live, or as an archived call, on Superior's website at: [url="]www.superiorplus.com[/url] under the Events section.Superior consists of two primary operating businesses: Energy Distribution includes the distribution of propane and distillates, and supply portfolio management; and Specialty Chemicals includes the production and sale of specialty chemicals.For further information about Superior, please visit our website at: [url="]www.superiorplus.com[/url] or contact: Beth Summers, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Tel: (416) 340-6015, or Rob Dorran, Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasurer, Tel: (416) 340-6003, E-mail: [email protected] , Toll Free: 1-866-490-PLUS (7587).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210205005484/en/