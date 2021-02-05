USD 6.5 Billion Advisor Team Joins UBS Private Wealth Management in Los Angeles

UBS Private Wealth Management in Los Angeles announced today that a seven-person team, “The Legacy Multi-Family Group,” joined the firm in Century City.

The team, led by Patrick Schaffer and Ryan Bristol, have four decades of combined experience. They join UBS following nine years at J.P. Morgan Private Bank, where they built a successful USD 6.5 billion business focusing on high-net-worth families, individuals, foundations, and privately held businesses. The team includes Financial Advisors Barry Peterson, Corey Mazza and Dhanesh Bharvani, Relationship Manager Basel Sbeini, and Senior Wealth Strategy Associate Shauna Kohanchi.

“On behalf of UBS, we’re thrilled to welcome Patrick, Ryan and their team to the firm,” said Lauren Gorsche, Los Angeles Complex Director at UBS Private Wealth Management. “We look forward to working closely with the team as we continue to grow our business in Los Angeles.”

Prior to his career in wealth management, Patrick Schaffer worked for J.P. Morgan’s Investment Bank and two hedge funds. He is also an adjunct faculty member at Villanova University, where he teaches finance and accounting. He holds a B.A. from Johns Hopkins University, an M.S. from Villanova University, and has earned the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA®) designation from the CFA Institute. In 2020, Patrick was named to several industry recognition lists, including The Financial Times Top 400 Financial Advisors, and Barron’s Top 1200 U.S. Financial Advisors, on which he ranked #25 in California.

Ryan Bristol worked at Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, and Bernstein Global Wealth Management’s private client practice before joining J.P. Morgan Private Bank in 2011. He is very active in his local community having serviced on numerous boards including the American Red Cross in Ventura County, the Dean's Advisory Council for the Orfalea College of Business at Cal Poly, ACG101 and as Chair of the Investment Review Committee for the City of Thousand Oaks. He received his M.B.A. from the UCLA Anderson School of Management and his B.S. from Cal Poly, SLO.

Barry Peterson joined the J.P. Morgan Private Bank in 2011. Prior to that, he worked in the philanthropic sector as a Charitable Business Development Officer at the California Community Foundation. Barry remains active in philanthropy and currently serves on the Charitable Board of QueensCare. He holds an M.B.A. from the UCLA Anderson School of Management and a B.A. from Whittier College.

Corey Mazza has held private wealth management roles at both J.P. Morgan and Goldman Sachs. He earned a B.A. from Harvard University, an M.B.A. from the University of Texas at Austin McCombs School of Management, and an M.S. in Financial Planning from California Lutheran University. During his time at Harvard, Corey was named an All-American on the varsity football team and played one season professionally in Europe following college. He served for just under six years in the United States Marine Corps as an Infantry Officer prior to his career in financial services.

Dhanesh Bharvani started his career with J.P. Morgan in Singapore where he worked on the Non-Resident India team. He moved to Los Angeles in 2016 to join J.P Morgan Private Bank. He is originally from Hong Kong and has worked with clients across multiple geographies. Dhanesh graduated with honors and received a B.B.A. in Finance from Emory University's Goizueta Business School.

