DUE TO OVERWHELMING SUPPORT FROM THE DOGECOIN COMMUNITY, KRONOS WILL MANUFACTURE ONE THOUSAND OF OUR AIRDOG PURIFIRS REBRANDED AS "AIRDOGE" AS A NUMBERED, LIMITED EDITION.

Los Angeles, CA, Feb. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LOS ANGELES, CA, February 5, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KRONOS ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES, INC., (OTC MARKETS: KNOS) ("KNOS" or the "Company"), a revenue-generating, product development and production company that has significantly changed the way air is moved, filtered and sterilized reports today the release of a limited-edition air purifier due to an overwhelming, positive response from Reddit's Dogecoin community. This vibrant community showed tremendous support for our decision to add DOGE coin as an additional form of payment for our products, along with other major cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Litecoin. We believe that part of this enthusiasm, in addition to the great need for our products, is due to Kronos becoming the first publicly traded Company to announce the acceptance of the DOGE coin.

The Company received numerous sales orders immediately as well as suggestions from the DOGE community suggesting that we design and manufacture a limited edition (1000 units only) of our flagship patented air purifiers rebranded as "airDOGE" ™. KNOS's management, therefore, decided to proceed with this project to manufacture 1000 numbered units of airDOGE™ purifiers, which will be sold exclusively in exchange for Dogecoins. The KNOS management will reach out to Dogecoin's number one celebrity supporter, Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX and ask him to sign the first numbered limited edition, number #0001 of AirDoge™ which will be auctioned off and the proceeds donated to a worthy charity, should he agree to participate in this proposed publicity event.

Kronos distributes several categories of air purifiers, including wearable air purifiers, home/office air purifiers as well as car/boat air purifiers.

One of the most popular products in the personal air purification category is FIT AIR, as more and more consumers are interested in the convenience of our unique, wearable, personal air purifier. FitAir is filtering the air with a true-medical grade H11 HEPA filter, allowing 97.5% filtration efficiency – far better than the N95 mask.

FitAir helps to keep airborne particles such as germs outside of your mask. Masks have the challenge of adequately fitting and sealing at the sides. Everyone's face size is different, and air can quickly push and pull through the mask's edges. FitAir's innovative design is another way to help approach this problematic issue.

FitAir is far more breathable as it sends from a battery-powered device on your arm, fresh, clean filtered air into a unique mask for you to breathe. You will have a more effortless, cleaner breath of fresh air compared to other protective face masks that can be extremely difficult to rebreathe your own captured breath.





The CAR AIR purifier category is also one of our best-selling products. The Kronos CAR AIR is an innovative air purifier designed to remove pollens, pet dander, allergens, TVOCs, bacteria, and viruses from your car's atmosphere.

Our patented Kronos CORE technology not only captures but also annihilates particles via a cold plasma field without the need to replace any expensive HEPA filters. Other car air ionizers do not clean the air; they only settle dust and particles all over your cabin, seats, and clothes.

The Kronos CAR AIR purifier not only cleans and filters down to 0.01 microns, through active air filtration, the Kronos CORE technology effectively removes in-car odors, cigarette smoke and also sterilizes and kills bacteria and viruses while filtering.

The smart ON/OFF feature offers you a clean and worry-free journey. This product is recommended for any driver, especially UBER, LYFT, and other ride-sharing operators. Consumers are looking for practical ways of staying healthy at home, as well as on the road and outside.





The Home/office air purifier category is our bestselling product -Kronos AIR Model 5: competitively priced at $599.

This model is ideal for rooms of up to 1400 sq.ft.as this device can disinfect and purify air space up to that entire square footage every hour (bedrooms, living rooms, etc.) This Model 5 Ionic Air Purifier with Washable Filter is Beyond HEPA Filtration with Kronos CORE Technology and destroys microscopic Mold, Bacteria, Smoke & Pet Allergies, Bacteria, and Viruses as small as 14.6 nm.







"We're beyond excited to see that so many people positively responded to our decision to accept Dogecoin as a revolutionary crypto payment system. Based on DOGE popularity and community support, we knew that adding DOGE coin would be a success. Still, we did not anticipate such an overwhelming Reddit Dogecoin community participation for this news," said Michael Rubinov -Kronos President. "Accepting cryptocurrency offers another advantage by giving customers an additional way to pay while providing an extra layer of protection for their information. Next, we will announce a DogeSPAC -to be sponsored by KNOS -that will be designed to raise up to $100,000,000, exclusively accepting Dogecoin as investment into a special purpose acquisition company related to our industry."





About Kronos Advanced Technologies, Inc.





The Company was initially founded in 2002 and funded by the U.S. military to develop electrostatic air movers. Eventually, the Company moved into the consumer air purification business. It began operations as a product development company that invented and significantly changed the way air is moved, filtered, and sterilized. Historically, Kronos has focused on developing, marketing, and selling the Company's proprietary air movement and purification technology. Serving the Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) market, Kronos technology uses state-of-the-art high voltage patented processes without the use of traditional porous HEPA filters. Kronos-based products move air silently, filter, sterilize, and purify the air while dramatically reducing energy consumption to half of a 60-watt light bulb. Kronos devices can be variable in shape or size and, therefore, have the potential to be scaled-down for air purification in cars or scaled-up in size for industrial and hazardous gas destruction. The technology is currently being implemented in multiple standalone products for businesses, homes, and vehicles of all types -to move, sterilize and filter air, including removing allergens down to 14.6 nanometers, passing through our patented technology -replacing expensive outdated passive HEPA and other filtration type systems. There are broad ranges of additional markets for standalone and embedded Kronos CORE technology-based devices. Examples of immediately addressable markets include schools, universities, healthcare facilities, operating rooms, manufacturing clean rooms, and the cabins of automobiles and commercial aircraft.

Recently, the Company filed for a provisional patent involving an innovative protective face mask with antimicrobial and anti-cellphone radiation protection features. The Company is planning to file additional patents to improve its existing technology as well as enter into new market segments but will continue to market air purifiers and other consumer products. The Company is an exclusive distributor and licensee of the latest generation of air purifiers based on the Company's CORE technologies. The Company markets its products as Airdog® and KRONOS® brands. All Kronos products come with Kronos Promise ™ -Your Satisfaction is Guaranteed!

Company offices are located in Los Angeles, California.





