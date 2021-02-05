>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Business Wire
Business Wire
Articles 

Federman & Sherwood Investigates Clover Health Investments, Corp. for Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws

February 05, 2021 | About: NAS:CLOV +5.72%


The law firm of Federman & Sherwood has initiated an investigation into Clover Health Investments, Corp [NASDAQ: CLOV] with respect to possible violations of federal securities laws.



On January 7, 2021, Clover Health Investments, Corp. (“CLOV”) merged with SPAC Social Capital Hedosphia Holdings Corp. III and began to trade under the symbol CLOV. On February 4, 2021, Hindenburg Research published a report about CLOV titled "Clover Health: How the "King of SPACs" Lured Retail Investors Into a Broken Business Facing an Active, Undisclosed DOJ Investigation." The report alleged that Clover "has not disclosed that its business model and its software offering, called the Clover Assistant, are under active investigation by the Department of Justice (DOJ), which is investigating at least 12 issues ranging from kickbacks to marketing practices to undisclosed third-party deals[.]" The report further noted that "multiple former [Clover] employees explained that much of Clover's sales are fueled by a major undisclosed relationship between Clover and an outside brokerage firm controlled by Clover's Head of Sales, Hiram Bermudez." On this news shares of Clover stock fell $1.72 per share to close at $12.23 per share on February 4, 2021.



If you purchased CLOV securities prior to February 4, 2021, have lost money and are interested in pursuing a legal action, or if you have questions about your rights, please email [email protected] or call (405) 235-1560 or you can visit our website at [url="]https%3A%2F%2Fwww.federmanlaw.com%2Fblog%2Ffederman-sherwood-investigates-clover-health-investments-corp-for-possible-violations-of-federal-securities-laws%2F[/url] to complete the certification Federman & Sherwood has extensive nationwide experience in representing investors in securities, derivative and merger-related shareholder class actions, and has been appointed as lead counsel in multiple complex cases.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210205005427/en/


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Business Wire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)