INVESTOR ALERT: Kaplan Fox Investigates Potential Securities Fraud at Clover Health Investments Corp.

February 05, 2021 | About: CLOV +5.72%

NEW YORK, Feb. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP (www.kaplanfox.com) is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Clover Health Investments Corp. (“Clover” or the “Company”) ( CLOV).

On February 4, 2021, Hindenburg Research published a report about Clover entitled "Clover Health: How the "King of SPACs" Lured Retail Investors Into a Broken Business Facing an Active, Undisclosed DOJ Investigation." The report claims Clover has not disclosed that its business model and its software offering, called the Clover Assistant, are under active investigation by the Department of Justice, which is investigating at least 12 issues ranging from kickbacks to marketing practices to undisclosed third-party deals. The report also accuses billionaire Chamath Palihapitiya of misleading investors of critical aspects of Clover’s business in the run-up to the company’s SPAC go-public transaction last month.

Following this news shares of Clover stock fell $1.72 per share, about 12.3%, to close at $12.23 per share on February 4, 2021.

Then, on February 5, 2021, Clover issued a response to the Hindenburg report denying its allegations, but also disclosing that the Company received a notice of investigation from the SEC following the publication of the Hindenburg report.

Following this news, shares of Clover stock fell in midday trading.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Clover securities and would like to discuss our investigation, please contact us by emailing [email protected] or by calling (646) 315-9003.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP, with offices in New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago and New Jersey, has many years of experience in prosecuting investor class actions. For more information about Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP, you may visit our website at www.kaplanfox.com. If you have any questions about this investigation, your rights, or your interests, please contact:

Donald R. Hall
KAPLAN FOX & KILSHEIMER LLP
850 Third Avenue, 14th Floor
New York, New York 10022
(646) 315-9003
E-mail: [email protected]

Laurence D. King
KAPLAN FOX & KILSHEIMER LLP
1999 Harrison Street, Suite 1560
Oakland, California 94612
(415) 772-4704
Fax: (415) 772-4707
E-mail: [email protected]

