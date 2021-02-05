>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Marketwired
Marketwired
Articles 

VivoPower International PLC Confirms Date for Half Year Results and Earnings Conference Call

February 05, 2021 | About: VVPR -3.21%

LONDON, Feb. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VivoPower International PLC ( VVPR) (“VivoPower”) is pleased to confirm that it will announce results for the half year ended December 31, 2020, on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at 16:00 EST / 21:00 BST.

The Company also confirmed that Kevin Chin, Executive Chairman and CEO, will host an earnings conference call on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at 16:30 EST / 21:30 BST, alongside other key leaders of VivoPower.

The dial-in phone number for the live audio call are:

Conference ID: 3460277

Date of call: 02/24/2021

Leader Toll-Free Dial-In Number: (833) 398-0998

Leader International Dial-In Number: (914) 987-7709

Participant Toll-Free Dial-In Number: (833) 362-0227

Participant International Dial-In Number:(914) 987-7684

A live webcast of the conference call will be available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/bcmv8et2 and on the investor relations section of the VivoPower website at www.vivopower.com.

A replay of the webcast will also be available two hours after the conclusion of the call and can be accessed from the link above or via the VivoPower website for a period of one year.

About VivoPower

VivoPower is a sustainable energy solutions company currently focused on battery technology, electric vehicle, solar and critical power services. Its core purpose is to help large corporate customers decarbonize more rapidly. VivoPower is a certified B Corporation and has operations in Australia, Canada, the United States and the United Kingdom.

ti?nf=ODE0ODI5NCMzOTYzNTM5IzIwODI3NDQ=
012d0d68-3871-4a28-9a1e-63f265032062
Contact
Investor Relations
[email protected]
Press
[email protected]

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Marketwired

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)