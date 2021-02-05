>
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds NPA, THBR, GIX, and ALXN Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

February 05, 2021 | About: NAS:ALXN -1.07% NAS:NPA -2.73% NAS:THBR -2.4% NYSE:GIX -0.88%

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Feb. 5, 2021

NEW YORK, Feb. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

WeissLaw LLP (PRNewsfoto/WeissLaw LLP)

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and
would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning
this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
1500 Broadway, 16th Floor
New York, NY 10036
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
[email protected]

New Providence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: NPA)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of New Providence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: NPA) in connection with the company's proposed merger with privately held AST & Science LLC ("AST"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, NPA will acquire AST through a reverse merger that will result in AST becoming a publicly traded company. If you own NPA shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website:https://www.weisslawllp.com/npa/

Thunder Bridge Acquisition II Ltd. (NASDAQ: THBR)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II Ltd. (NASDAQ: THBR) in connection with the company's proposed merger with privately held indie Semiconductor. Under the terms of the merger agreement, THBR will acquire indie Semiconductor through a reverse merger that will result in indie Semiconductor becoming a publicly traded company. If you own THBR shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/thbr/

GigCapital2, Inc. (NYSE: GIX)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of GigCapital2, Inc. (NYSE: GIX) in connection with the company's proposed merger with privately held digital healthcare provider UpHealth Holdings, Inc. ("UpHealth") and privately held telemedicine provider Cloudbreak Health, LLC ("Cloudbreak"). GIX will combine with UpHealth and Cloudbreak via a reverse-merger to create a single publicly- traded digital healthcare company. If you own GIX shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/gix/

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALXN)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALXN) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by AstraZeneca PLC ("AstraZeneca"). Under the terms of the agreement, ALXN shareholders will receive $60.00 and 2.1243 AstraZeneca American Depositary Shares ("ADS") (each ADS representing one-half of one ordinary share of AstraZeneca) for each share of ALXN they hold. If you own ALXN shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/alxn/

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-weisslaw-llp-reminds-npa-thbr-gix-and-alxn-shareholders-about-its-ongoing-investigations-301223232.html

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP


