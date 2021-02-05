Ketchum's Bettina Garibaldi Named to HSMAI's Top 25 in Hospitality Sales & Marketing

NEW YORK, Feb. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hospitality Sales & Marketing Association International (HSMAI) selected Bettina Garibaldi, SVP and managing director of Ketchum's Travel, Hospitality & Leisure industry, as one of "The HSMAI Top 25: Extraordinary Minds in Hospitality Sales, Marketing and Revenue Optimization."

The 19th annual list recognizes the "best of the best" in the hospitality, travel and tourism industries. The 2020 "Top 25" recipients were judged by a panel of senior industry executives for their recent work based on the following criteria: creativity and innovation, cutting-edge sales or marketing campaigns, triumph in challenging situations, and/or sales efforts that resulted in dramatic gains.

"The 'Top 25' is our annual hot list that celebrates the sales, marketing and revenue optimization leaders and innovators in our industry," said Robert A. Gilbert, president and CEO of HSMAI. "Throughout the pandemic, these extraordinary professionals have risen to each challenge and met unprecedented circumstances with creativity, strength and ingenuity. These leaders will be a guiding light along the industry's road to recovery."

In her 13 years with Ketchum, Garibaldi has led large-scale integrated marketing communications campaigns for leading consumer, travel and hospitality brands, with deep expertise in media relations, consumer engagement, and strategic partnerships and events. In her current role she is responsible for the consultancy's entire travel, hospitality and leisure roster of clients. She earned a bachelor's degree in marketing management from Baruch College's Zicklin School of Business and a master's degree in corporate communications from New York University. She also is a former adjunct professor at Stevens Institute of Technology. Garibaldi is a PRWeek 40 Under 40 honoree, and her work for Discover Puerto Rico is among Ketchum's most-awarded campaigns led entirely by public relations.

"As the child of an Argentinean diplomat, I've had incredible opportunities to see the world from a very early age and call many places home. That sparked both my love of travel and my interest in a career in communications, and I'm fortunate to be in a role that allows me to marry both of those passions and bring travel stories to life," said Garibaldi. "It is with the encouragement of my company and my clients that I am inspired to search for creative solutions and deliver strategic, meaningful work every single day."

About Ketchum

The winner of 105 Cannes Lions and PRovoke's Global Creative Agency of the Year, Ketchum is the most creatively awarded firm in our industry. We're equal parts human-centered and business-focused, empathetic and intelligent. As a global communications consultancy, we combine the deep industry and specialty expertise of boutique firms with global reach to find unexpected connections that lead to lasting relationships and work that matters. For more information on Ketchum, a part of Omnicom Public Relations Group, visit www.ketchum.com.

About Omnicom Public Relations Group

Omnicom Public Relations Group is a global collective of three of the top global public relations agencies worldwide and specialist agencies in areas including public affairs, marketing to women, global health strategy and corporate social responsibility. It encompasses more than 6,300 public relations professionals in more than 370 offices worldwide who provide their expertise to companies, government agencies, NGOs and nonprofits across a wide range of industries. Omnicom Public Relations Group delivers for clients through a relentless focus on talent, continuous pursuit of innovation and a culture steeped in collaboration. Omnicom Public Relations Group is part of the DAS Group of Companies, a division of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC) that includes more than 200 companies in a wide range of marketing disciplines including advertising, public relations, healthcare, customer relationship management, events, promotional marketing, branding and research.

About HSMAI

The Hospitality Sales and Marketing Association International (HSMAI) is committed to growing business for hotels and their partners, and is the industry's leading advocate for intelligent, sustainable hotel revenue growth. The association provides hotel professionals & their partners with tools, insights, and expertise to fuel sales, inspire marketing, and optimize revenue through programs such as HSMAI Marketing Strategy Conference, Adrian Awards and Revenue Optimization Conference. Founded in 1927, HSMAI is a membership organization comprising more than 5,000 members worldwide, with 40 chapters in the Americas Region. Connect with HSMAI at hsmai.org, HSMAI Facebook, HSMAI Instagram, HSMAI Twitter and HSMAI YouTube.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ketchums-bettina-garibaldi-named-to-hsmais-top-25-in-hospitality-sales--marketing-301223219.html

SOURCE Ketchum