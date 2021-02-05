>
PRNewswire
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds STPK, JWS, and BRPA Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

February 05, 2021 | About: NAS:BRPA +0.41% NYSE:JWS -0.6% NYSE:STPK -2.18%

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Feb. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and
would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning
this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
1500 Broadway, 16th Floor
New York, NY 10036
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
[email protected]

WeissLaw LLP (PRNewsfoto/WeissLaw LLP)

Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. (NYSE: STPK)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. (NYSE: STPK) in connection with the company's proposed merger with privately held Stem, Inc. ("Stem"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, STPK will acquire Stem through a reverse merger that will result in Stem becoming a publicly traded company. If you own STPK shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/stpk/

Jaws Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: JWS)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Jaws Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: JWS) in connection with the company's proposed merger with privately held Cano Health, LLC ("Cano"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, JWS will acquire Cano through a reverse merger that will result in Cano becoming a publicly traded company. If you own JWS shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/jws/

Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: BRPA)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: BRPA) in connection with the company's proposed merger with privately held NeuroRx, Inc. ("NeuroRx"). Under the terms of the agreement, BRPA will acquire NeuroRx through a reverse merger, with NeuroRx surviving as the new publicly traded company. If you own BRPA shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/brpa/

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-weisslaw-llp-reminds-stpk-jws-and-brpa-shareholders-about-its-ongoing-investigations-301223229.html

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP


