CP executives to address virtual conferences in February

February 05, 2021 | About: NYSE:CP +1.45% TSX:CP +0.22%

PR Newswire

CALGARY, AB, Feb. 5, 2021

CALGARY, AB, Feb. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Canadian Pacific's (TSX: CP) (NYSE: CP) President and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Keith Creel, will address the Barclays Industrial Select Conference on Feb. 16, 2021, at 2:50 p.m. ET.

Executive Vice-President and Chief Marketing Officer, Mr. John Brooks, will address Citi's 2021 Global Industrials Virtual Conference on Feb. 18, 2021, at 8:50 a.m. ET.

CP will provide access to live audio webcasts for both engagements at investor.cpr.ca. Replays will also be available following the conclusion of each event.

About Canadian Pacific
Canadian Pacific is a transcontinental railway in Canada and the United States with direct links to major ports on the west and east coasts. CP provides North American customers a competitive rail service with access to key markets in every corner of the globe. CP is growing with its customers, offering a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. Visit cpr.ca to see the rail advantages of CP. CP-IR

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cp-executives-to-address-virtual-conferences-in-february-301222564.html

SOURCE Canadian Pacific


