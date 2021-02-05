Landstar System Inc (LSTR) VP, CSO, COO Joseph J Beacom Sold $721,150 of Shares

VP, CSO, COO of Landstar System Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Joseph J Beacom (insider trades) sold 5,000 shares of LSTR on 02/03/2021 at an average price of $144.23 a share. The total sale was $721,150.

Landstar System Inc is an asset-light provider of integrated transportation management solutions. The company offers services to its customers across multiple transportation modes. Landstar System Inc has a market cap of $5.69 billion; its shares were traded at around $148.340000 with a P/E ratio of 29.79 and P/S ratio of 1.40. The dividend yield of Landstar System Inc stocks is 0.54%. Landstar System Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 11.60% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Landstar System Inc the business predictability rank of 5-star.

VP, CSO, COO Joseph J Beacom sold 5,000 shares of LSTR stock on 02/03/2021 at the average price of $144.23. The price of the stock has increased by 2.85% since.

