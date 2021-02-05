Grocery Outlet Holding Corp (GO) CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg Sold $1 million of Shares

CEO of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Eric J. Jr. Lindberg (insider trades) sold 25,000 shares of GO on 02/03/2021 at an average price of $40.47 a share. The total sale was $1 million.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp has a market cap of $3.82 billion; its shares were traded at around $40.620000 with a P/E ratio of 42.77 and P/S ratio of 1.29. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of GO stock on 02/03/2021 at the average price of $40.47. The price of the stock has increased by 0.37% since.

CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of GO stock on 01/20/2021 at the average price of $37.82. The price of the stock has increased by 7.4% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Charles Bracher sold 6,000 shares of GO stock on 02/01/2021 at the average price of $42.7. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.87% since.

CFO Charles Bracher sold 36,250 shares of GO stock on 01/27/2021 at the average price of $44.09. The price of the stock has decreased by 7.87% since.

CFO Charles Bracher sold 18,750 shares of GO stock on 01/27/2021 at the average price of $45.82. The price of the stock has decreased by 11.35% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

President Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy sold 40,002 shares of GO stock on 01/27/2021 at the average price of $42.54. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.51% since.

Director S. Macgregor Jr. Read sold 48,598 shares of GO stock on 01/27/2021 at the average price of $44.69. The price of the stock has decreased by 9.11% since.

Director S. Macgregor Jr. Read sold 50,000 shares of GO stock on 01/27/2021 at the average price of $44.73. The price of the stock has decreased by 9.19% since.

Director S. Macgregor Jr. Read sold 50,000 shares of GO stock on 01/25/2021 at the average price of $40.12. The price of the stock has increased by 1.25% since.

See Remarks Brian Mcandrews sold 4,000 shares of GO stock on 01/08/2021 at the average price of $39.83. The price of the stock has increased by 1.98% since.

