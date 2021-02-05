Moderna Inc (MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel Sold $3.1 million of Shares

CEO of Moderna Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Stephane Bancel (insider trades) sold 19,000 shares of MRNA on 02/04/2021 at an average price of $161.73 a share. The total sale was $3.1 million.

Moderna Inc has a market cap of $69.69 billion; its shares were traded at around $176.120000 with and P/S ratio of 275.19. GuruFocus has detected 5 severe warning signs with Moderna Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Stephane Bancel sold 19,000 shares of MRNA stock on 02/04/2021 at the average price of $161.73. The price of the stock has increased by 8.9% since.

CEO Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of MRNA stock on 01/29/2021 at the average price of $173.25. The price of the stock has increased by 1.66% since.

CEO Stephane Bancel sold 19,000 shares of MRNA stock on 01/28/2021 at the average price of $152.76. The price of the stock has increased by 15.29% since.

CEO Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of MRNA stock on 01/22/2021 at the average price of $131.81. The price of the stock has increased by 33.62% since.

CEO Stephane Bancel sold 19,000 shares of MRNA stock on 01/21/2021 at the average price of $124.92. The price of the stock has increased by 40.99% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of MRNA stock on 02/03/2021 at the average price of $157.46. The price of the stock has increased by 11.85% since.

See remarks Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of MRNA stock on 02/01/2021 at the average price of $172.99. The price of the stock has increased by 1.81% since.

Chief Medical Officer Tal Zvi Zaks sold 5,000 shares of MRNA stock on 02/01/2021 at the average price of $162.34. The price of the stock has increased by 8.49% since.

Chief Medical Officer Tal Zvi Zaks sold 5,000 shares of MRNA stock on 01/25/2021 at the average price of $143.12. The price of the stock has increased by 23.06% since.

President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of MRNA stock on 01/25/2021 at the average price of $140.97. The price of the stock has increased by 24.93% since.

