Allegiant Travel Co (ALGT) EVP and CFO Gregory Clark Anderson Sold $706,680 of Shares

EVP and CFO of Allegiant Travel Co (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Gregory Clark Anderson (insider trades) sold 3,270 shares of ALGT on 02/05/2021 at an average price of $216.11 a share. The total sale was $706,680.

Allegiant Travel Co provides travel services in the United States. It sells air transportation on a stand-alone basis, or bundled with air-related and third-party services and products. Allegiant Travel Co has a market cap of $3.5 billion; its shares were traded at around $213.490000 with and P/S ratio of 2.81. The dividend yield of Allegiant Travel Co stocks is 0.34%. Allegiant Travel Co had annual average EBITDA growth of 18.60% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Allegiant Travel Co the business predictability rank of 4.5-star. GuruFocus has detected 7 severe warning signs with Allegiant Travel Co. .

CFO Recent Trades:

EVP and CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 3,270 shares of ALGT stock on 02/05/2021 at the average price of $216.11. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.21% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Gary Ellmer sold 450 shares of ALGT stock on 02/05/2021 at the average price of $220.1. The price of the stock has decreased by 3% since.

Director Linda A Marvin sold 1,000 shares of ALGT stock on 02/05/2021 at the average price of $214.52. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.48% since.

