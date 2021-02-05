Koss Corp (KOSS) President and CEO Michael J Koss Sold $960,120 of Shares

President and CEO of Koss Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Michael J Koss (insider trades) sold 36,000 shares of KOSS on 02/03/2021 at an average price of $26.67 a share. The total sale was $960,120.

Koss Corp is engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of stereo headphones and related accessory products. Koss Corp has a market cap of $152.172 million; its shares were traded at around $19.980000 with a P/E ratio of 199.80 and P/S ratio of 7.86. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Koss Corp. .

CEO Recent Trades:

President and CEO, 10% Owner Michael J Koss sold 36,000 shares of KOSS stock on 02/03/2021 at the average price of $26.67. The price of the stock has decreased by 25.08% since.

President and CEO, 10% Owner Michael J Koss sold 324,000 shares of KOSS stock on 02/02/2021 at the average price of $40.94. The price of the stock has decreased by 51.2% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO David Donnan Smith sold 149,000 shares of KOSS stock on 02/01/2021 at the average price of $40.51. The price of the stock has decreased by 50.68% since.

CFO David Donnan Smith sold 24,000 shares of KOSS stock on 01/25/2021 at the average price of $5.85.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Vice President - Sales, 10% Owner John C Jr Koss sold 15,000 shares of KOSS stock on 02/04/2021 at the average price of $24.96. The price of the stock has decreased by 19.95% since.

VP - Operations Lenore Lillie sold 119,575 shares of KOSS stock on 02/02/2021 at the average price of $35. The price of the stock has decreased by 42.91% since.

VP - Marketing & Product Michael J Koss Jr sold 105,000 shares of KOSS stock on 02/02/2021 at the average price of $37.22. The price of the stock has decreased by 46.32% since.

Vice President - Sales, 10% Owner John C Jr Koss sold 452,912 shares of KOSS stock on 02/02/2021 at the average price of $38.05. The price of the stock has decreased by 47.49% since.

Director Steven A Leveen sold 10,000 shares of KOSS stock on 02/01/2021 at the average price of $39.03. The price of the stock has decreased by 48.81% since.

