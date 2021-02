Wally Weitz Comments on Martin Marietta

We opportunistically added Martin Marietta ( NYSE:MLM ) back to our portfolio this year. Together with our other building materials holdings, the company experienced solid performance as it is expected to benefit from potential future federal fiscal stimulus packages.

Sydnee Gatewood

I am the editorial director at GuruFocus. I have a BA in journalism and a MA in mass communications from Texas Tech University. I have lived in Texas most of my life, but also have roots in New Mexico and Colorado. Follow me on Twitter! @gurusydneerg