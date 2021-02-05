Pzena Investment Management LLC Buys Edison International, NRG Energy Inc, MasTec Inc, Sells Flex, Stanley Black & Decker Inc, Parker Hannifin Corp

New York, NY, based Investment company Pzena Investment Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Edison International, NRG Energy Inc, MasTec Inc, Amdocs, Belden Inc, sells Flex, Stanley Black & Decker Inc, Parker Hannifin Corp, Entergy Corp, Terex Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pzena Investment Management LLC. As of 2020Q4, Pzena Investment Management LLC owns 166 stocks with a total value of $21.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: MTZ, PAHC, KRE, SLB, OIH, ALL, AZO, CHRW, ITUB, KR, TSN,
- Added Positions: EIX, NRG, C, WFC, TXT, BKR, ORCL, BDC, DOX, NOV, AVT, XOM, SCS, TBI, WAB, AEL, FMBI, UVV, WSFS, ASB, CLS, BKNG, BAC, CVS, OEC, ARGO, MUR, RDS.A, MOG.A, SMCI, HOPE, TRS, CAH, EPAC, UMPQ, SCSC, TCF, UVSP, REVG, ABEV, RLGY, LUKOY, AMGN, DRH, GXYYY, MPAA, PFE, K, INGR, HNHPF, GILD, MMS, GTS, EXEL, ED, CHKP, ABC, ABBV,
- Reduced Positions: FLEX, SWK, MS, MCK, GIL, LEA, MHK, ETR, F, TEX, OLN, SNA, EQH, AIG, HAL, DOW, COF, RF, CNO, CTSH, GPS, FITB, NWL, IPG, R, IVZ, COWN, CAR, TSM, CVE, KEY, TCOM, JELD, RGA, ARW, VOYA, HOFT, ACM, IBN, SPB, PLT, WBS, MSM, KBR, G, DAN, CI, NEU, PKX, RNR, ITRN, DNFGY, CRPJY, CHL, UBS, UTHR, CDGXY, ALXN,
- Sold Out: PH, CCL, CMA, IWN, BIIB, NSIT, KKR, OMC, PRGO, SEB, WBA, AMKBY,
- General Electric Co (GE) - 89,859,216 shares, 4.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.71%
- Lear Corp (LEA) - 4,607,440 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.52%
- Halliburton Co (HAL) - 38,680,115 shares, 3.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.24%
- Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH) - 8,588,011 shares, 3.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.37%
- PVH Corp (PVH) - 7,375,531 shares, 3.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.15%
Pzena Investment Management LLC initiated holding in MasTec Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.61 and $70.4, with an estimated average price of $56.33. The stock is now traded at around $84.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 834,137 shares as of 2020-12-31. New Purchase: SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE)
Pzena Investment Management LLC initiated holding in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF. The purchase prices were between $36.94 and $51.95, with an estimated average price of $46.03. The stock is now traded at around $58.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 86,156 shares as of 2020-12-31. New Purchase: Phibro Animal Health Corp (PAHC)
Pzena Investment Management LLC initiated holding in Phibro Animal Health Corp. The purchase prices were between $16.44 and $20.2, with an estimated average price of $18.41. The stock is now traded at around $21.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 237,643 shares as of 2020-12-31. New Purchase: VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (OIH)
Pzena Investment Management LLC initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF. The purchase prices were between $90.72 and $167.32, with an estimated average price of $128.19. The stock is now traded at around $176.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 10,789 shares as of 2020-12-31. New Purchase: Schlumberger Ltd (SLB)
Pzena Investment Management LLC initiated holding in Schlumberger Ltd. The purchase prices were between $14.18 and $23.45, with an estimated average price of $18.93. The stock is now traded at around $25.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 95,421 shares as of 2020-12-31. New Purchase: Tyson Foods Inc (TSN)
Pzena Investment Management LLC initiated holding in Tyson Foods Inc. The purchase prices were between $56.49 and $70.1, with an estimated average price of $62.26. The stock is now traded at around $66.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 8,290 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: Edison International (EIX)
Pzena Investment Management LLC added to a holding in Edison International by 37.20%. The purchase prices were between $51.5 and $65.6, with an estimated average price of $60.4. The stock is now traded at around $58.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 8,038,562 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: NRG Energy Inc (NRG)
Pzena Investment Management LLC added to a holding in NRG Energy Inc by 28.82%. The purchase prices were between $30.54 and $37.55, with an estimated average price of $32.95. The stock is now traded at around $41.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 9,175,073 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: Belden Inc (BDC)
Pzena Investment Management LLC added to a holding in Belden Inc by 40.39%. The purchase prices were between $30.88 and $44.33, with an estimated average price of $37.03. The stock is now traded at around $51.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,968,313 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: Amdocs Ltd (DOX)
Pzena Investment Management LLC added to a holding in Amdocs Ltd by 3265.23%. The purchase prices were between $54.96 and $70.93, with an estimated average price of $62.86. The stock is now traded at around $75.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 335,042 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: Steelcase Inc (SCS)
Pzena Investment Management LLC added to a holding in Steelcase Inc by 33.56%. The purchase prices were between $10.44 and $13.73, with an estimated average price of $12.27. The stock is now traded at around $13.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,984,569 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: TrueBlue Inc (TBI)
Pzena Investment Management LLC added to a holding in TrueBlue Inc by 61.13%. The purchase prices were between $15.25 and $20.47, with an estimated average price of $18.03. The stock is now traded at around $19.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,626,317 shares as of 2020-12-31. Sold Out: Parker Hannifin Corp (PH)
Pzena Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in Parker Hannifin Corp. The sale prices were between $203.23 and $279.86, with an estimated average price of $248.42. Sold Out: Carnival Corp (CCL)
Pzena Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in Carnival Corp. The sale prices were between $12.3 and $23.57, with an estimated average price of $17.82. Sold Out: Comerica Inc (CMA)
Pzena Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in Comerica Inc. The sale prices were between $39.33 and $56.2, with an estimated average price of $48.92. Sold Out: BTC iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN)
Pzena Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $101.63 and $132.3, with an estimated average price of $117.85. Sold Out: Insight Enterprises Inc (NSIT)
Pzena Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in Insight Enterprises Inc. The sale prices were between $53.35 and $76.09, with an estimated average price of $67.53. Sold Out: KKR & Co Inc (KKR)
Pzena Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in KKR & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $34.15 and $40.49, with an estimated average price of $37.83. Reduced: Flex Ltd (FLEX)
Pzena Investment Management LLC reduced to a holding in Flex Ltd by 55.16%. The sale prices were between $11.17 and $18.24, with an estimated average price of $15.4. The stock is now traded at around $18.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.68%. Pzena Investment Management LLC still held 7,912,219 shares as of 2020-12-31. Reduced: Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK)
Pzena Investment Management LLC reduced to a holding in Stanley Black & Decker Inc by 31.89%. The sale prices were between $162.55 and $190.94, with an estimated average price of $177.56. The stock is now traded at around $176.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.49%. Pzena Investment Management LLC still held 1,033,477 shares as of 2020-12-31. Reduced: Entergy Corp (ETR)
Pzena Investment Management LLC reduced to a holding in Entergy Corp by 57.45%. The sale prices were between $95.35 and $112.77, with an estimated average price of $105.32. The stock is now traded at around $96.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.16%. Pzena Investment Management LLC still held 190,579 shares as of 2020-12-31. Reduced: Terex Corp (TEX)
Pzena Investment Management LLC reduced to a holding in Terex Corp by 21.03%. The sale prices were between $21.59 and $36.74, with an estimated average price of $29.67. The stock is now traded at around $38.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.15%. Pzena Investment Management LLC still held 4,745,353 shares as of 2020-12-31. Reduced: Olin Corp (OLN)
Pzena Investment Management LLC reduced to a holding in Olin Corp by 30.19%. The sale prices were between $12.93 and $26.15, with an estimated average price of $20.47. The stock is now traded at around $27.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.14%. Pzena Investment Management LLC still held 4,373,976 shares as of 2020-12-31. Reduced: Snap-on Inc (SNA)
Pzena Investment Management LLC reduced to a holding in Snap-on Inc by 46.66%. The sale prices were between $148.12 and $182.08, with an estimated average price of $167.5. The stock is now traded at around $184.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.11%. Pzena Investment Management LLC still held 135,857 shares as of 2020-12-31.
