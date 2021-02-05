Markel Gayner Asset Management Corp Buys International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, IAC/InterActiveCorp, Allstate Corp, Sells Rollins Inc, Mohawk Industries Inc

Glen Allen, VA, based Investment company Markel Gayner Asset Management Corp (Current Portfolio) buys International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, IAC/InterActiveCorp, Allstate Corp, sells Rollins Inc, Mohawk Industries Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Markel Gayner Asset Management Corp. As of 2020Q4, Markel Gayner Asset Management Corp owns 115 stocks with a total value of $6.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: IAC, ALL,
- Added Positions: IFF, HCSG, SEIC, OI, BK, TSN,
- Reduced Positions: ROL, MHK, C,
go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/tom+gayner/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Tom Gayner
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 1,114 shares, 5.77% of the total portfolio.
- Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM) - 8,706,561 shares, 5.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.07%
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 1,531,971 shares, 5.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.02%
- The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 1,863,585 shares, 5.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.06%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 98,442 shares, 4.78% of the total portfolio.
Markel Gayner Asset Management Corp initiated holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The purchase prices were between $120.67 and $189.35, with an estimated average price of $140.67. The stock is now traded at around $248.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,954 shares as of 2020-12-31. New Purchase: Allstate Corp (ALL)
Markel Gayner Asset Management Corp initiated holding in Allstate Corp. The purchase prices were between $88 and $109.93, with an estimated average price of $98.39. The stock is now traded at around $106.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF)
Markel Gayner Asset Management Corp added to a holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc by 36.45%. The purchase prices were between $101.44 and $119.41, with an estimated average price of $112.11. The stock is now traded at around $127.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 146,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.
Here is the complete portfolio of Tom Gayner. Also check out:
1. Tom Gayner's Undervalued Stocks
2. Tom Gayner's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Tom Gayner's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Tom Gayner keeps buying