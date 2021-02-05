Markel Gayner Asset Management Corp Buys International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, IAC/InterActiveCorp, Allstate Corp, Sells Rollins Inc, Mohawk Industries Inc

Glen Allen, VA, based Investment company Markel Gayner Asset Management Corp (Current Portfolio) buys International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, IAC/InterActiveCorp, Allstate Corp, sells Rollins Inc, Mohawk Industries Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Markel Gayner Asset Management Corp. As of 2020Q4, Markel Gayner Asset Management Corp owns 115 stocks with a total value of $6.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: IAC, ALL,

IAC, ALL, Added Positions: IFF, HCSG, SEIC, OI, BK, TSN,

IFF, HCSG, SEIC, OI, BK, TSN, Reduced Positions: ROL, MHK, C,