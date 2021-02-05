>
Summit Financial Strategies, Inc. Buys BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, Energy Transfer LP, Worthington Industries Inc, Sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Shopify Inc, Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF

February 05, 2021 | About: EFV +0.79% LANC -0.14% ICF +0.45% ET +1.86% WOR +2.49% GOOGL +1.71% BA -1.29% BLK -0.84% SWK +0.57% QQQ +0.34% SHOP +2.13% PRF +0.59%

Columbus, OH, based Investment company Summit Financial Strategies, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, Energy Transfer LP, Worthington Industries Inc, Alphabet Inc, BlackRock Inc, sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Shopify Inc, Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF, Facebook Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Summit Financial Strategies, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Summit Financial Strategies, Inc. owns 82 stocks with a total value of $291 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Summit Financial Strategies, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/summit+financial+strategies%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Summit Financial Strategies, Inc.
  1. BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 124,766 shares, 16.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.83%
  2. CSIM Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 459,910 shares, 14.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.84%
  3. Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF (VBK) - 114,096 shares, 10.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.55%
  4. BTC iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 92,367 shares, 7.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.12%
  5. CSIM Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 486,212 shares, 6.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.62%
New Purchase: Energy Transfer LP (ET)

Summit Financial Strategies, Inc. initiated holding in Energy Transfer LP. The purchase prices were between $5.11 and $7.01, with an estimated average price of $6.06. The stock is now traded at around $6.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 84,007 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Worthington Industries Inc (WOR)

Summit Financial Strategies, Inc. initiated holding in Worthington Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.71 and $54.94, with an estimated average price of $50.62. The stock is now traded at around $57.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 8,317 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Summit Financial Strategies, Inc. initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1451.02 and $1824.97, with an estimated average price of $1685.58. The stock is now traded at around $2088.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 192 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Boeing Co (BA)

Summit Financial Strategies, Inc. initiated holding in Boeing Co. The purchase prices were between $144.39 and $238.17, with an estimated average price of $192.61. The stock is now traded at around $207.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,538 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: BlackRock Inc (BLK)

Summit Financial Strategies, Inc. initiated holding in BlackRock Inc. The purchase prices were between $570.12 and $721.54, with an estimated average price of $664.68. The stock is now traded at around $726.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 448 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK)

Summit Financial Strategies, Inc. initiated holding in Stanley Black & Decker Inc. The purchase prices were between $162.55 and $190.94, with an estimated average price of $177.56. The stock is now traded at around $176.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,186 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV)

Summit Financial Strategies, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 58.65%. The purchase prices were between $38.09 and $47.61, with an estimated average price of $43.67. The stock is now traded at around $48.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 206,297 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Lancaster Colony Corp (LANC)

Summit Financial Strategies, Inc. added to a holding in Lancaster Colony Corp by 22.64%. The purchase prices were between $165.81 and $183.73, with an estimated average price of $174.17. The stock is now traded at around $180.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,304 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (ICF)

Summit Financial Strategies, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 71.22%. The purchase prices were between $48.78 and $55.11, with an estimated average price of $52.65. The stock is now traded at around $55.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,921 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Summit Financial Strategies, Inc. sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $269.38 and $313.74, with an estimated average price of $294.04.

Sold Out: Shopify Inc (SHOP)

Summit Financial Strategies, Inc. sold out a holding in Shopify Inc. The sale prices were between $885.76 and $1277.08, with an estimated average price of $1049.63.

Sold Out: Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF)

Summit Financial Strategies, Inc. sold out a holding in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF. The sale prices were between $112.02 and $133.2, with an estimated average price of $124.87.



Here is the complete portfolio of Summit Financial Strategies, Inc.. Also check out:

