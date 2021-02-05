Summit Financial Strategies, Inc. Buys BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, Energy Transfer LP, Worthington Industries Inc, Sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Shopify Inc, Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF

Columbus, OH, based Investment company Summit Financial Strategies, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, Energy Transfer LP, Worthington Industries Inc, Alphabet Inc, BlackRock Inc, sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Shopify Inc, Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF, Facebook Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Summit Financial Strategies, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Summit Financial Strategies, Inc. owns 82 stocks with a total value of $291 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: ET, WOR, GOOGL, BLK, BA, HD, SWK, FNDA, MMM, NFLX, DGRO, SCHH,

ET, WOR, GOOGL, BLK, BA, HD, SWK, FNDA, MMM, NFLX, DGRO, SCHH, Added Positions: EFV, SCHF, SCHZ, ICF, LANC, AGG, VOO, MSFT, MRK, T, SPY, MCD, VHT, JNJ, INTC, VTIP, VZ, IYR, PEP, LMT, JPM, AMGN,

EFV, SCHF, SCHZ, ICF, LANC, AGG, VOO, MSFT, MRK, T, SPY, MCD, VHT, JNJ, INTC, VTIP, VZ, IYR, PEP, LMT, JPM, AMGN, Reduced Positions: VBK, IVV, SCHA, BRK.B, IJR, SCHX, EFA, FB, XOM, SPXL, ABBV, VTI, ABT, TSLA, NKE, HBAN, AMAT, VIOO, VSS,

VBK, IVV, SCHA, BRK.B, IJR, SCHX, EFA, FB, XOM, SPXL, ABBV, VTI, ABT, TSLA, NKE, HBAN, AMAT, VIOO, VSS, Sold Out: QQQ, SHOP, PRF,

BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 124,766 shares, 16.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.83% CSIM Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 459,910 shares, 14.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.84% Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF (VBK) - 114,096 shares, 10.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.55% BTC iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 92,367 shares, 7.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.12% CSIM Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 486,212 shares, 6.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.62%

Summit Financial Strategies, Inc. initiated holding in Energy Transfer LP. The purchase prices were between $5.11 and $7.01, with an estimated average price of $6.06. The stock is now traded at around $6.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 84,007 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Summit Financial Strategies, Inc. initiated holding in Worthington Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.71 and $54.94, with an estimated average price of $50.62. The stock is now traded at around $57.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 8,317 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Summit Financial Strategies, Inc. initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1451.02 and $1824.97, with an estimated average price of $1685.58. The stock is now traded at around $2088.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 192 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Summit Financial Strategies, Inc. initiated holding in Boeing Co. The purchase prices were between $144.39 and $238.17, with an estimated average price of $192.61. The stock is now traded at around $207.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,538 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Summit Financial Strategies, Inc. initiated holding in BlackRock Inc. The purchase prices were between $570.12 and $721.54, with an estimated average price of $664.68. The stock is now traded at around $726.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 448 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Summit Financial Strategies, Inc. initiated holding in Stanley Black & Decker Inc. The purchase prices were between $162.55 and $190.94, with an estimated average price of $177.56. The stock is now traded at around $176.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,186 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Summit Financial Strategies, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 58.65%. The purchase prices were between $38.09 and $47.61, with an estimated average price of $43.67. The stock is now traded at around $48.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 206,297 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Summit Financial Strategies, Inc. added to a holding in Lancaster Colony Corp by 22.64%. The purchase prices were between $165.81 and $183.73, with an estimated average price of $174.17. The stock is now traded at around $180.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,304 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Summit Financial Strategies, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 71.22%. The purchase prices were between $48.78 and $55.11, with an estimated average price of $52.65. The stock is now traded at around $55.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,921 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Summit Financial Strategies, Inc. sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $269.38 and $313.74, with an estimated average price of $294.04.

Summit Financial Strategies, Inc. sold out a holding in Shopify Inc. The sale prices were between $885.76 and $1277.08, with an estimated average price of $1049.63.

Summit Financial Strategies, Inc. sold out a holding in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF. The sale prices were between $112.02 and $133.2, with an estimated average price of $124.87.