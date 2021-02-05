Transocean Ltd. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Release Date

STEINHAUSEN, Switzerland, Feb. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transocean Ltd. (NYSE: RIG) announced today that it will report earnings for the fourth quarter and full year of 2020, on Monday, February 22, 2021, following the close of trading on the NYSE.



The company will conduct a teleconference to discuss the results starting at 9 a.m. EST, 3 p.m. CET, on Tuesday, February 23, 2021. Individuals who wish to participate should dial +1 323-794-2588 and refer to conference code 3168985 approximately 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

The teleconference also will be simulcast in a listen-only mode at: www.deepwater.com, by selecting Investors, News, and Webcasts. A replay of the conference call will be available after 12 p.m. EST, 6 p.m. CET, on February 23, 2021. The replay, which will be archived for approximately 30 days, can be accessed at +1 719-457-0820, passcode 3168985 and pin 2562. The replay also will be available on the company's website.

About Transocean

Transocean is a leading international provider of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. The company specializes in technically demanding sectors of the global offshore drilling business with a particular focus on deepwater and harsh environment drilling services, and believes that it operates the highest specification floating offshore drilling fleet in the world.

Transocean owns or has partial ownership interests in, and operates a fleet of 38 mobile offshore drilling units consisting of 27 ultra-deepwater floaters, 11 harsh environment floaters. In addition, Transocean is constructing two ultra-deepwater drillships.

For more information about Transocean, please visit: www.deepwater.com.

