>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (LGND) President and COO Matthew W Foehr Sold $7.9 million of Shares

February 05, 2021 | About: LGND +12.72%

President and COO of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Matthew W Foehr (insider trades) sold 44,547 shares of LGND on 02/04/2021 at an average price of $176.86 a share. The total sale was $7.9 million.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. Its business model is based upon the concept of acquiring royalty revenue generating assets and coupling them with a lean corporate cost structure. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc has a market cap of $3.26 billion; its shares were traded at around $203.030000 with and P/S ratio of 17.98. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 105.40% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO John L Higgins sold 90,000 shares of LGND stock on 01/27/2021 at the average price of $169.22. The price of the stock has increased by 19.98% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • SVP, Gen. Counsel & Secretary Charles S Berkman sold 18,097 shares of LGND stock on 02/04/2021 at the average price of $178.5. The price of the stock has increased by 13.74% since.
  • President and COO Matthew W Foehr sold 44,547 shares of LGND stock on 02/04/2021 at the average price of $176.86. The price of the stock has increased by 14.8% since.

For the complete insider trading history of LGND, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)