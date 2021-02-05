Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (LGND) President and COO Matthew W Foehr Sold $7.9 million of Shares

President and COO of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Matthew W Foehr (insider trades) sold 44,547 shares of LGND on 02/04/2021 at an average price of $176.86 a share. The total sale was $7.9 million.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. Its business model is based upon the concept of acquiring royalty revenue generating assets and coupling them with a lean corporate cost structure. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc has a market cap of $3.26 billion; its shares were traded at around $203.030000 with and P/S ratio of 17.98. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 105.40% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO John L Higgins sold 90,000 shares of LGND stock on 01/27/2021 at the average price of $169.22. The price of the stock has increased by 19.98% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

SVP, Gen. Counsel & Secretary Charles S Berkman sold 18,097 shares of LGND stock on 02/04/2021 at the average price of $178.5. The price of the stock has increased by 13.74% since.

