Guardant Health Inc (GH) Chairman, President and COO Amirali Talasaz Sold $22.6 million of Shares

Chairman, President and COO of Guardant Health Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Amirali Talasaz (insider trades) sold 142,400 shares of GH on 02/04/2021 at an average price of $158.73 a share. The total sale was $22.6 million.

Guardant Health Inc has a market cap of $16.25 billion; its shares were traded at around $162.590000 with and P/S ratio of 57.56. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Guardant Health Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 160,886 shares of GH stock on 01/25/2021 at the average price of $158.94. The price of the stock has increased by 2.3% since.

CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 489,114 shares of GH stock on 01/21/2021 at the average price of $162.27. The price of the stock has increased by 0.2% since.

CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 150,000 shares of GH stock on 01/15/2021 at the average price of $158.39. The price of the stock has increased by 2.65% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Chairman, President and COO Amirali Talasaz sold 142,400 shares of GH stock on 02/04/2021 at the average price of $158.73. The price of the stock has increased by 2.43% since.

Chairman, President and COO Amirali Talasaz sold 260,404 shares of GH stock on 02/02/2021 at the average price of $156.58. The price of the stock has increased by 3.84% since.

Director Ian T Clark sold 538 shares of GH stock on 01/25/2021 at the average price of $162. The price of the stock has increased by 0.36% since.

Director Stanley J Meresman sold 4,934 shares of GH stock on 01/11/2021 at the average price of $142. The price of the stock has increased by 14.5% since.

For the complete insider trading history of GH, click here