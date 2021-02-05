Progyny Inc (PGNY) President and COO Peter Anevski Sold $1 million of Shares

President and COO of Progyny Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Peter Anevski (insider trades) sold 21,000 shares of PGNY on 02/04/2021 at an average price of $49.04 a share. The total sale was $1 million.

Progyny Inc has a market cap of $4.32 billion; its shares were traded at around $49.920000 with and P/S ratio of 14.93.

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO David J Schlanger sold 150,000 shares of PGNY stock on 02/03/2021 at the average price of $47.98. The price of the stock has increased by 4.04% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Norman Payson sold 10,000 shares of PGNY stock on 02/04/2021 at the average price of $48.43. The price of the stock has increased by 3.08% since.

President and COO Peter Anevski sold 21,000 shares of PGNY stock on 02/04/2021 at the average price of $49.04. The price of the stock has increased by 1.79% since.

President and COO Peter Anevski sold 63,000 shares of PGNY stock on 02/03/2021 at the average price of $47.99. The price of the stock has increased by 4.02% since.

Director Norman Payson sold 10,000 shares of PGNY stock on 01/28/2021 at the average price of $45.62. The price of the stock has increased by 9.43% since.

EVP, General Counsel Jennifer Bealer sold 2,310 shares of PGNY stock on 01/25/2021 at the average price of $49.79. The price of the stock has increased by 0.26% since.

For the complete insider trading history of PGNY, click here