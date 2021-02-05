Bj's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (BJ) EVP, Chief Fin. & Admin. Off. Robert W. Eddy Sold $900,068 of Shares

EVP, Chief Fin. & Admin. Off. of Bj's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Robert W. Eddy (insider trades) sold 21,218 shares of BJ on 02/03/2021 at an average price of $42.42 a share. The total sale was $900,068.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc has a market cap of $5.75 billion; its shares were traded at around $41.890000 with a P/E ratio of 15.94 and P/S ratio of 0.39.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

EVP, Chief Information Officer Scott Kessler sold 21,534 shares of BJ stock on 02/01/2021 at the average price of $42.02. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.31% since.

EVP, Enterprise Analytics Brian Poulliot sold 28,619 shares of BJ stock on 01/28/2021 at the average price of $48.55. The price of the stock has decreased by 13.72% since.

