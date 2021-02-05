World Acceptance Corp (WRLD) President and CEO R Chad Prashad Sold $924,562 of Shares

President and CEO of World Acceptance Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) R Chad Prashad (insider trades) sold 7,106 shares of WRLD on 02/05/2021 at an average price of $130.11 a share. The total sale was $924,562.

World Acceptance Corp is a small-loan consumer finance company. It provides short-term small loans, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance products and ancillary products and services to individuals. World Acceptance Corp has a market cap of $887.604 million; its shares were traded at around $130.530000 with a P/E ratio of 13.95 and P/S ratio of 1.79. GuruFocus rated World Acceptance Corp the business predictability rank of 2.5-star. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with World Acceptance Corp. .

CEO Recent Trades:

President and CEO R Chad Prashad sold 7,106 shares of WRLD stock on 02/05/2021 at the average price of $130.11. The price of the stock has increased by 0.32% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

See remarks John L Calmes Jr sold 12,617 shares of WRLD stock on 02/02/2021 at the average price of $133.4. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.15% since.

Director Darrell E Whitaker sold 660 shares of WRLD stock on 01/15/2021 at the average price of $142.85. The price of the stock has decreased by 8.62% since.

SVP, General Counsel Luke J. Umstetter sold 200 shares of WRLD stock on 01/15/2021 at the average price of $142.85. The price of the stock has decreased by 8.62% since.

Chief Branch Operation Officer Daniel Clinton Dyer sold 2,785 shares of WRLD stock on 01/14/2021 at the average price of $150. The price of the stock has decreased by 12.98% since.

SVP, Human Resources Alice Lindsay Caulder sold 2,075 shares of WRLD stock on 01/13/2021 at the average price of $138. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.41% since.

