Stamps.com Inc (STMP) CEO of subsidiary ShipStation James Nathan Jones Sold $502,320 of Shares

Stamps.com Inc provides internet-based postage solutions. Its customers use the Company's service to mail and ship a variety of mail pieces, including postcards, envelopes, flats and packages, using a range United States Postal Service mail classes. Stamps.com Inc has a market cap of $4.68 billion; its shares were traded at around $256.600000 with a P/E ratio of 31.81 and P/S ratio of 6.70. Stamps.com Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 35.20% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Stamps.com Inc the business predictability rank of 3-star. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Stamps.com Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO of subsidiary ShipStation James Nathan Jones sold 2,093 shares of STMP stock on 02/03/2021 at the average price of $240. The price of the stock has increased by 6.92% since.

CEO of subsidiary ShipStation James Nathan Jones sold 75,031 shares of STMP stock on 01/27/2021 at the average price of $241.35. The price of the stock has increased by 6.32% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Chief Marketing Officer Sebastian Buerba sold 2,511 shares of STMP stock on 02/03/2021 at the average price of $238.25. The price of the stock has increased by 7.7% since.

Chief Sales Officer Steve Rifai sold 2,000 shares of STMP stock on 02/01/2021 at the average price of $231.5. The price of the stock has increased by 10.84% since.

Chief Sales Officer Steve Rifai sold 2,000 shares of STMP stock on 01/13/2021 at the average price of $220. The price of the stock has increased by 16.64% since.

