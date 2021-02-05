>
Tcf Financial Corp (TCF) EVP, CFO Brian W Maass Sold $887,338 of Shares

February 05, 2021 | About: TCF -0.36%

EVP, CFO of Tcf Financial Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Brian W Maass (insider trades) sold 21,320 shares of TCF on 02/04/2021 at an average price of $41.62 a share. The total sale was $887,338.

TCF Financial Corp is a bank holding company of TCF National Bank. It operates in three segments namely Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking and Enterprise Services. TCF Financial Corp has a market cap of $6.31 billion; its shares were traded at around $41.360000 with a P/E ratio of 29.77 and P/S ratio of 3.13. The dividend yield of TCF Financial Corp stocks is 3.39%. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with TCF Financial Corp. .

CFO Recent Trades:

  • EVP, CFO Brian W Maass sold 21,320 shares of TCF stock on 02/04/2021 at the average price of $41.62. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.62% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • EVP, Chief Tech/Oper Offcr Thomas John Butterfield sold 19,940 shares of TCF stock on 02/02/2021 at the average price of $39.42. The price of the stock has increased by 4.92% since.

For the complete insider trading history of TCF, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

