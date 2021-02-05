GAMCO Investors Buys Liberty Broadband Corp, Matthews International Corp, Modine Manufacturing Co, Sells Rollins Inc, GCI Liberty Inc, Quidel Corp

Investment company GAMCO Investors (Current Portfolio) buys Liberty Broadband Corp, Matthews International Corp, Modine Manufacturing Co, MTS Systems Corp, SEACOR Holdings Inc, sells Rollins Inc, GCI Liberty Inc, Quidel Corp, Louisiana-Pacific Corp, Rosetta Stone Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, GAMCO Investors. As of 2020Q4, GAMCO Investors owns 868 stocks with a total value of $10.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Herc Holdings Inc (HRI) - 3,310,353 shares, 2.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.68% Sony Corp (SNE) - 2,065,305 shares, 1.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.77% Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (AJRD) - 3,215,931 shares, 1.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.23% GATX Corp (GATX) - 1,880,945 shares, 1.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.29% Navistar International Corp (NAV) - 3,063,523 shares, 1.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.19%