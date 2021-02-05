GAMCO Investors Buys Liberty Broadband Corp, Matthews International Corp, Modine Manufacturing Co, Sells Rollins Inc, GCI Liberty Inc, Quidel Corp

Investment company GAMCO Investors (Current Portfolio) buys Liberty Broadband Corp, Matthews International Corp, Modine Manufacturing Co, MTS Systems Corp, SEACOR Holdings Inc, sells Rollins Inc, GCI Liberty Inc, Quidel Corp, Louisiana-Pacific Corp, Rosetta Stone Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, GAMCO Investors. As of 2020Q4, GAMCO Investors owns 868 stocks with a total value of $10.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: CKH, MTSC, RP, EIGI, FBM, PH, CRWD, CMI, FISV, AMD, BEAT, ARA, EV, CVGI, NET, IVZ, GAN, FGNA, AAN, ADI, POR, PRVL, ALXN, DG, IPHI, TMTS, SOGO, PS, SWI, WORK, XLNX, BIDU, BXP, UGI, GFI, HMSY, IAG, CLGX, PCG, DBX, MAR, EIDX, ELAN, RLH, CLCT, CBRE, TMTSU, BMRN, VFH, VAC, KTOS, BR, WLL, UBA, TNAV, TPL, SSSS, GRPN, AYX, GMED, RESI, BMCH, TEX, SPWH, VEC, SPG,
- Added Positions: LBRDK, AJRD, MATW, MOD, MS, PNM, SBGI, SJM, LBTYA, LORL, VTRS, NGHC, ENR, BAC, BHC, CUTR, DRQ, MRK, QCOM, SMG, STRT, NLOK, TNC, GCP, IAC, SPY, AZZ, AN, BLK, BG, DCO, EGO, TV, LHX, IFF, IIN, KGC, FSTR, MIC, NUVA, PKOH, SLGN, SSYS, TGT, TIF, TG, TWIN, WMT, SBH, SPLP, BALY, ARD, PETQ, IIIV, PLAN, STNE, IVW, MMM, ABB, AEM, APD, AMP, ABCB, AVA, GOLD, BDX, OPCH, CSX, LUMN, C, CNSL, CTO, CACC, DENN, DLTR, FARM, FDX, FBNC, GHM, SFST, HMY, HWKN, INFO, IP, ISBC, LOW, MAT, MXIM, MNR, MOV, NATH, NYCB, NXST, OCFC, ORCL, OTTR, PGC, PCH, RWT, RUSHA, CRM, SBCF, SSRM, WPM, TTWO, VAR, VLGEA, GHC, WLTW, GTN.A, GGT, PGTI, SONA, GDL, IBKR, LLNW, GRX, VRTU, AGI, CFX, HCHC, VEON, GM, CLVS, MN, WPX, FEYE, HLT, SABR, XENT, LTRPA, CZR, FTAI, LILA, LILAK, SILV, ACBI, AC, WBT, AGR, AFI, MGP, GTYH, INVH, CADE, CNNE, FOCS, SVMK, LTHM, CTVA, BRBR, CARR, OTIS, VRM, PLTR, IYR,
- Reduced Positions: ROL, NAV, QDEL, LPX, SNE, HON, LYV, CTB, PMVC.U, AXP, RSG, AMZN, DE, GGG, WFC, AME, CIR, RHP, HD, TIGO, TMO, RTX, UNH, XYL, HRI, AMT, BK, CHDN, HAIN, IEX, JPM, KAMN, MSFT, NFLX, ROK, TXT, WM, WTS, HPE, T, ATVI, VIAC, CHE, CSCO, CNS, CMCSA, CAG, CR, SSP, NPO, FLS, GATX, GPC, MDLZ, NFG, NEM, PCAR, PNC, ROP, SBUX, VIACA, BF.A, LEN.B, MWA, FBHS, FB, ZTS, BABA, KEYS, JHG, AES, ADBE, ALL, AAPL, ADM, ASTE, BSET, BIO, BA, BYD, BMY, BF.B, BC, CTS, CVS, CWST, CAKE, CI, CBB, KO, CPRT, GLW, PRMW, CW, DEO, DBD, DISCA, DCI, DD, XOM, FMC, FELE, FCX, GIS, GSK, GOOGL, INDT, GFF, HAL, MTCH, ITT, IPG, JNJ, JCI, K, LZB, MGM, MCD, SPGI, MDT, MDP, NVDA, ES, NTRS, ORLY, PDCO, PFE, PG, RCI, RGLD, SXT, SHW, JOE, STT, SNV, TROW, TXN, TR, USM, VMC, WRB, WDR, WCN, ZBH, PRG, MA, LBTYK, MASI, IGT, IRDM, KDP, DISCK, AMCX, POST, NOW, ABBV, TMX, MSGS, LSXMA, LSXMK, VVV, REZI, FOXA, XLF, CB, PLD, ASML, ABT, ACCO, A, AIN, ATI, HES, AEP, AIG, AMGN, AP, APA, AMAT, AVID, BP, BMI, BLL, B, BAX, BBGI, BWA, SAM, BPFH, BSX, CMS, CPT, CPB, CMD, CASY, CAT, CVX, CMA, JCS, CNMD, COP, CNX, CMT, COST, CUZ, XRAY, DHR, DXCM, DGII, EGBN, ECL, EW, LLY, ENB, EPD, EQR, EL, ETH, EXPE, NEE, FSS, FHI, PACW, FHN, BANC, FE, FFIC, FMX, GBL, GENC, GE, GNW, GS, GVA, ITGR, GEF, HRB, HIG, HE, HEI, HSIC, HSKA, HPQ, HXL, HST, HUBB, HBAN, IBM, ICUI, ITW, ILMN, TT, INTC, ISRG, KLAC, KMT, KBAL, GDEN, LRCX, LVS, LAWS, LWAY, LECO, LNN, LFUS, LDL, MTB, MCS, MPX, MMC, MRVL, MKC, MET, MIDD, MSEX, TAP, MGI, NCR, FIZZ, NWL, NKE, NOC, OXY, OII, OLN, OKE, ORA, OFIX, PKE, PTEN, PENN, PKI, RES, RYN, RDI, REG, SRGA, SALM, SASR, SEE, BH, SUP, CDOR, TISI, THO, TKR, TOT, TRN, TRMK, TYL, UNP, UMH, URI, VMI, VZ, VICR, VNO, WBA, WDC, WWW, WWD, WYNN, EBAY, HEI.A, HEES, CATC, HAYN, NEO, ET, PRTK, CSII, GTLS, HBI, HTZGQ, WLDN, SCOR, TEL, MSCI, AHC, V, JBT, FTNT, CLNY, MSGN, KKR, HCA, APO, GRFS, MPC, PVG, APTV, PSX, AMBA, FWONA, GOGO, NWS, AMH, EQX, ESI, OGS, GOOG, ATEN, LE, GRUB, TMST, NEP, FWONK, NOMD, LBRDA, AXTA, SHAK, NVTA, EVH, FIT, CABO, GKOS, PYPL, SRG, KHC, PJT, BATRK, ACIA, COUP, LW, HWM, CVNA, IR, AQUA, CDLX, ZUO, BH.A, KLXE, ACA, DELL, UBER, CCO, IAA, SDC, ARNC, AMLP, KRE, SDS, SDY,
- Sold Out: GLIBA, RST, IMMU, WMGI, AIMT, ADSW, CETV, CCI, FGNA.U, AKCA, ALB, JCAP, LVGO, HUD, GTXMQ, IBB, FTCH, PACB, AMTD, WEN, SNY, AU, TFC, DAR, EA, NBL, DLPH, TCO, VOD, CBBPB.PFD, CIH, MNCL, FTAC, MRNA, CELH, GD, EQH, GT, SINA, BCOR, KREF, KMB, FSM, NAK, MOBL, PRCP, QGEN, REV, TSLA,
- Herc Holdings Inc (HRI) - 3,310,353 shares, 2.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.68%
- Sony Corp (SNE) - 2,065,305 shares, 1.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.77%
- Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (AJRD) - 3,215,931 shares, 1.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.23%
- GATX Corp (GATX) - 1,880,945 shares, 1.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.29%
- Navistar International Corp (NAV) - 3,063,523 shares, 1.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.19%
GAMCO Investors initiated holding in SEACOR Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.5 and $42.08, with an estimated average price of $35.17. The stock is now traded at around $42.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 103,793 shares as of 2020-12-31. New Purchase: MTS Systems Corp (MTSC)
GAMCO Investors initiated holding in MTS Systems Corp. The purchase prices were between $19.99 and $58.54, with an estimated average price of $36.4. The stock is now traded at around $58.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 79,900 shares as of 2020-12-31. New Purchase: Parker Hannifin Corp (PH)
GAMCO Investors initiated holding in Parker Hannifin Corp. The purchase prices were between $203.23 and $279.86, with an estimated average price of $248.42. The stock is now traded at around $279.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 10,269 shares as of 2020-12-31. New Purchase: Cummins Inc (CMI)
GAMCO Investors initiated holding in Cummins Inc. The purchase prices were between $210.34 and $236.55, with an estimated average price of $224.84. The stock is now traded at around $229.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 11,872 shares as of 2020-12-31. New Purchase: Fiserv Inc (FISV)
GAMCO Investors initiated holding in Fiserv Inc. The purchase prices were between $93.52 and $117.99, with an estimated average price of $107.82. The stock is now traded at around $112.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 25,625 shares as of 2020-12-31. New Purchase: CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD)
GAMCO Investors initiated holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $123.5 and $224.9, with an estimated average price of $156.08. The stock is now traded at around $223.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 13,613 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDK)
GAMCO Investors added to a holding in Liberty Broadband Corp by 73.12%. The purchase prices were between $135.85 and $164.99, with an estimated average price of $152.25. The stock is now traded at around $148.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 361,852 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: Modine Manufacturing Co (MOD)
GAMCO Investors added to a holding in Modine Manufacturing Co by 24.47%. The purchase prices were between $6.17 and $12.71, with an estimated average price of $9.75. The stock is now traded at around $13.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,778,047 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: Matthews International Corp (MATW)
GAMCO Investors added to a holding in Matthews International Corp by 25.02%. The purchase prices were between $21.44 and $30.01, with an estimated average price of $25.9. The stock is now traded at around $32.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,096,157 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: Liberty Global PLC (LBTYA)
GAMCO Investors added to a holding in Liberty Global PLC by 29.13%. The purchase prices were between $18.79 and $25.56, with an estimated average price of $22.3. The stock is now traded at around $24.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 517,014 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: National General Holdings Corp (NGHC)
GAMCO Investors added to a holding in National General Holdings Corp by 191.52%. The purchase prices were between $33.75 and $34.2, with an estimated average price of $34.05. The stock is now traded at around $34.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 167,950 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: Viatris Inc (VTRS)
GAMCO Investors added to a holding in Viatris Inc by 179.89%. The purchase prices were between $14.3 and $18.74, with an estimated average price of $16.33. The stock is now traded at around $17.895000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 209,914 shares as of 2020-12-31. Sold Out: GCI Liberty Inc (GLIBA)
GAMCO Investors sold out a holding in GCI Liberty Inc. The sale prices were between $77.99 and $95.57, with an estimated average price of $87.36. Sold Out: Rosetta Stone Inc (RST)
GAMCO Investors sold out a holding in Rosetta Stone Inc. The sale prices were between $29.88 and $29.99, with an estimated average price of $29.94. Sold Out: Immunomedics Inc (IMMU)
GAMCO Investors sold out a holding in Immunomedics Inc. The sale prices were between $85.08 and $87.86, with an estimated average price of $86.65. Sold Out: Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (AIMT)
GAMCO Investors sold out a holding in Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $34.35 and $34.59, with an estimated average price of $34.45. Sold Out: Wright Medical Group NV (WMGI)
GAMCO Investors sold out a holding in Wright Medical Group NV. The sale prices were between $29.98 and $30.72, with an estimated average price of $30.51. Sold Out: Advanced Disposal Services Inc (ADSW)
GAMCO Investors sold out a holding in Advanced Disposal Services Inc. The sale prices were between $30.24 and $30.3, with an estimated average price of $30.27. Reduced: Rollins Inc (ROL)
GAMCO Investors reduced to a holding in Rollins Inc by 38.58%. The sale prices were between $36.09 and $42.19, with an estimated average price of $38.8. The stock is now traded at around $37.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.49%. GAMCO Investors still held 2,941,287 shares as of 2020-12-31. Reduced: Quidel Corp (QDEL)
GAMCO Investors reduced to a holding in Quidel Corp by 29.44%. The sale prices were between $174.44 and $283.45, with an estimated average price of $222.2. The stock is now traded at around $237.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.21%. GAMCO Investors still held 207,800 shares as of 2020-12-31. Reduced: Louisiana-Pacific Corp (LPX)
GAMCO Investors reduced to a holding in Louisiana-Pacific Corp by 66.6%. The sale prices were between $27.9 and $39.76, with an estimated average price of $33.55. The stock is now traded at around $41.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.11%. GAMCO Investors still held 171,500 shares as of 2020-12-31. Reduced: Live Nation Entertainment Inc (LYV)
GAMCO Investors reduced to a holding in Live Nation Entertainment Inc by 23.82%. The sale prices were between $48.8 and $74.68, with an estimated average price of $63.27. The stock is now traded at around $74.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.08%. GAMCO Investors still held 422,821 shares as of 2020-12-31. Reduced: PMV Consumer Acquisition Corp (PMVC.U)
GAMCO Investors reduced to a holding in PMV Consumer Acquisition Corp by 66.98%. The sale prices were between $9.91 and $10.53, with an estimated average price of $10.07. The stock is now traded at around $11.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.07%. GAMCO Investors still held 283,200 shares as of 2020-12-31. Reduced: Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (CTB)
GAMCO Investors reduced to a holding in Cooper Tire & Rubber Co by 90.83%. The sale prices were between $33.71 and $42, with an estimated average price of $38.21. The stock is now traded at around $40.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.07%. GAMCO Investors still held 20,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.
