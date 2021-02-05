Jennison Associates Llc Buys Square Inc, TJX Inc, Snowflake Inc, Sells Tesla Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, AstraZeneca PLC

New York, NY, based Investment company Jennison Associates Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Square Inc, TJX Inc, Snowflake Inc, Shopify Inc, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, sells Tesla Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, AstraZeneca PLC, Mastercard Inc, Goldman Sachs Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Jennison Associates Llc. As of 2020Q4, Jennison Associates Llc owns 628 stocks with a total value of $140.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: FTCH, AVNT, SGT, BDX, PCG, TGT, XLNX, BX, YETI, RCL, STMP, EVRG, JAZZ, CFX, DDOG, ACCD, BLFS, BIIB, CAT, GLW, JKHY, MAR, ORCL, INN, MTSI, BLMN, WES, NTLA, ELF, ARVN, UTZ, CVET, LPRO, LMND, VERX, VITL, OM, NEEPQ, MMM, ALXN, BG, CWT, CBU, CTB, DCP, DVA, DEO, DPZ, DOV, EBIX, EGAN, EQT, FORM, GGG, GFF, HRB, HDB, HLF, HSY, HOLX, ISBC, JNJ, MHO, MRTN, MTZ, NLS, OSTK, OI, PH, PBR, PLUG, TROW, TPX, TKR, NS, WERN, WWE, IRBT, HOMB, LDOS, SMCI, ENSG, APPS, FLDM, PRI, LYB, USCR, TROX, HCA, RPAI, FPRX, WMS, BPMC, FSV, FCPT, HRI, LBRT, RDFN, ROKU, CHX, UPWK, LTHM, BLI, BEPC, KYMR, A8C3, ABCL, BIL, IGE, SPY,

SQ, TJX, SNOW, SHOP, TSM, MTCH, NKE, SPOT, PYPL, ZM, EL, AMZN, UBER, CVNA, AAPL, PTON, TWLO, MELI, CRWD, DOCU, ADBE, DT, ISRG, WDAY, TEAM, CVX, UNH, SE, CCK, DTE, EIX, NICE, PDCE, UNP, WIX, CNP, D, FDX, VRTX, TRGP, ENPH, TPTX, FOUR, BNR, ACAD, AES, APH, BAC, BC, CI, C, COO, CW, DE, DUK, ENB, JPM, JCI, NSC, NVAX, ON, RUSHA, TXN, TMO, AUB, WSFS, DIS, ANTM, ZBH, ET, GMAB, GM, ABBV, IQV, BURL, PAGP, FIVN, PE, SAGE, FRPT, RACE, FTV, JELD, OKTA, CNST, TWST, ALC, TXG, PPD, ORIC, LEGN, AZEK, GTH, CB, ASML, AAP, HTH, Y, HES, ACC, AME, ABR, AVY, BZH, BIO, AX, BMY, BRKL, COG, CNI, CSGP, CGNX, VALE, DRH, EWBC, ENTG, EFSC, IART, INTU, JACK, KMT, LH, LAZ, LECO, MMP, MMC, MCD, VIVO, MTH, MET, MCHP, MCO, NHI, NJR, NDSN, OKE, PATK, PLXS, PRAA, SWX, SYK, SYY, UMBF, UFPI, WCN, NEO, EHTH, ROIC, MAXR, PM, CLW, KKR, MMYT, APO, HZNP, FANG, BCC, GWPH, ECOM, DOC, IRT, MGNX, GLPI, MBUU, FFWM, MIK, GLOB, XENT, KEYS, BOOT, BGNE, MEDP, EVBG, CWH, HLNE, NESR, ZLAB, AQUA, BILI, SMAR, BJ, FOCS, PD, PHR, GFLU, ACWI, IWF, XLE, Reduced Positions: TSLA, BABA, AZN, MA, GS, CRM, MSFT, NVDA, AMT, LLY, HD, DXCM, SPLK, RNG, BSX, V, HUM, NOW, TTD, DHR, GOOGL, GOOG, CMG, COST, TDOC, COUP, EW, ILMN, SPGI, AMD, NOC, COP, FE, ZTS, PINS, SRPT, AEP, DHI, DAR, EQIX, INFO, LRCX, MRVL, NVO, SAP, TRP, URI, WPX, FIVE, QTS, HUBS, ETSY, NTRA, GH, AVTR, GFL, ABT, ACN, ABCB, GOLD, BMRN, BRKS, CNC, CCI, JBHT, KNX, MDLZ, LFUS, LOW, MPWR, PENN, PNFP, LIN, PWR, RNR, SBAC, SAIA, SLP, SPWR, TTWO, TFX, EBS, FOLD, DG, GNRC, IPHI, RXN, PFPT, PANW, FATE, VRNS, NEP, CWEN, RUN, PFGC, CDLX, GSHD, AVLR, SILK, KTB, PLD, AMN, EPAC, A, AEM, ALGN, LNT, MO, AEE, AXP, AMKR, WTRG, ABG, ACLS, TFC, BHP, SAM, BKD, BKE, CBZ, CMS, CDNS, LNG, CSCO, CMCSA, CNO, CUZ, ESGR, ETR, EPD, EXC, FMC, NEE, FHI, FCX, GBCI, GTN, LHX, HSC, HCSG, HRC, HON, HURN, IEX, TT, IBOC, KBH, KLAC, KAMN, KGC, LTC, LSCC, LXP, HZO, MEI, MOH, MNRO, NEM, ES, OGE, ODFL, PNM, PTC, PEP, PXD, PAA, NTR, POWI, PBH, PEG, RIO, POOL, SLB, SWM, SBCF, SRE, SCI, SSRM, WPM, SCCO, SCS, SU, SYKE, NLOK, SNPS, TCP, TOL, TOT, TSEM, TRN, VLO, VLY, WST, WMB, WTFC, XEL, ZUMZ, EBAY, CROX, MWA, GTLS, DEI, PRIM, PODD, MAG, CXO, AWK, TNET, TFII, SEM, AVGO, IOVA, CHTR, IRWD, MXL, PBA, SIX, AGRO, BKU, KMI, STAG, SAND, APTV, REGI, EPAM, PNR, MPLX, TPH, APAM, HASI, ARCT, CSTM, PSXP, SFM, VEEV, ESNT, TNDM, RVNC, QTWO, PAYC, MC, ARES, CTLT, HQY, CYBR, BSIG, NVRO, SYNH, SUM, NXRT, WING, HLI, WSC, AGR, ATKR, TPIC, BL, ARGX, BY, EYE, BAND, APLS, DNLI, WHD, INSP, TRTN, NFE, GOSS, DOW, MEC, AMK, NOVA, PROS, BDTX, SLQT, VRM, ACWX, XME,

For the details of JENNISON ASSOCIATES LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/jennison+associates+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,911,025 shares, 6.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.15% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 66,880,981 shares, 6.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.23% Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 12,121,582 shares, 6.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 35.33% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 23,175,359 shares, 3.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.24% Shopify Inc (SHOP) - 4,289,790 shares, 3.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.40%

Jennison Associates Llc initiated holding in Farfetch Ltd. The purchase prices were between $26.32 and $64.84, with an estimated average price of $44.49. The stock is now traded at around $66.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 13,694,960 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Jennison Associates Llc initiated holding in Avient Corp. The purchase prices were between $28.75 and $40.37, with an estimated average price of $35.38. The stock is now traded at around $40.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,783,543 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Jennison Associates Llc initiated holding in Seagen Inc. The purchase prices were between $138.28 and $179.9, with an estimated average price of $155.92. The stock is now traded at around $134.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 314,821 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Jennison Associates Llc initiated holding in PG&E Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.56 and $12.82, with an estimated average price of $11.34. The stock is now traded at around $11.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,065,269 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Jennison Associates Llc initiated holding in Target Corp. The purchase prices were between $152.22 and $179.82, with an estimated average price of $166.92. The stock is now traded at around $188.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 271,571 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Jennison Associates Llc initiated holding in YETI Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.89 and $74.32, with an estimated average price of $59.39. The stock is now traded at around $72.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 544,890 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Jennison Associates Llc added to a holding in Square Inc by 33045.57%. The purchase prices were between $154.88 and $241.58, with an estimated average price of $195.49. The stock is now traded at around $240.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 8,594,646 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Jennison Associates Llc added to a holding in TJX Companies Inc by 152536.55%. The purchase prices were between $50.8 and $68.4, with an estimated average price of $60.88. The stock is now traded at around $68.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 15,352,184 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Jennison Associates Llc added to a holding in Snowflake Inc by 18581.09%. The purchase prices were between $227.1 and $390, with an estimated average price of $285.2. The stock is now traded at around $306.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 3,652,340 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Jennison Associates Llc added to a holding in Shopify Inc by 26.40%. The purchase prices were between $885.76 and $1277.08, with an estimated average price of $1049.63. The stock is now traded at around $1287.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 4,289,790 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Jennison Associates Llc added to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 554.47%. The purchase prices were between $80.8 and $109.04, with an estimated average price of $95.04. The stock is now traded at around $127.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 9,695,245 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Jennison Associates Llc added to a holding in Match Group Inc by 34.09%. The purchase prices were between $109.77 and $156.12, with an estimated average price of $132.52. The stock is now traded at around $159.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 21,907,217 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Jennison Associates Llc sold out a holding in Immunomedics Inc. The sale prices were between $85.08 and $87.86, with an estimated average price of $86.65.

Jennison Associates Llc sold out a holding in Constellation Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $165.01 and $219.05, with an estimated average price of $196.79.

Jennison Associates Llc sold out a holding in Wayfair Inc. The sale prices were between $225.81 and $309.72, with an estimated average price of $264.65.

Jennison Associates Llc sold out a holding in Seagen Inc. The sale prices were between $164.63 and $211.93, with an estimated average price of $186.26.

Jennison Associates Llc sold out a holding in Church & Dwight Co Inc. The sale prices were between $83.65 and $95.18, with an estimated average price of $88.51.

Jennison Associates Llc sold out a holding in Avient Corp. The sale prices were between $23.8 and $32.8, with an estimated average price of $29.23.