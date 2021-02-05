Granite Point Capital Management, L.p. Buys CareDx Inc, Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc, Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Sells Quidel Corp, Five Below Inc, Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc

Boston, MA, based Investment company Granite Point Capital Management, L.p. (Current Portfolio) buys CareDx Inc, Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc, Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Yandex NV, Twilio Inc, sells Quidel Corp, Five Below Inc, Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc, VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF, Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Granite Point Capital Management, L.p.. As of 2020Q4, Granite Point Capital Management, L.p. owns 127 stocks with a total value of $1.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: MRNS, PSTH, YNDX, TWLO, TSLA, IMXI, AEM, ESRT, SLB, ICAD, BB, CRWD, SQM, AMBA, VTGN, AMLP, KIRK, CCX, CCX, FBRX, BTG, ATEC, AUY, NEM, SQ, HYRE, SNAP, MGI, INFU, AGS, OXY, MDLA, GM, JKS,

MRNS, PSTH, YNDX, TWLO, TSLA, IMXI, AEM, ESRT, SLB, ICAD, BB, CRWD, SQM, AMBA, VTGN, AMLP, KIRK, CCX, CCX, FBRX, BTG, ATEC, AUY, NEM, SQ, HYRE, SNAP, MGI, INFU, AGS, OXY, MDLA, GM, JKS, Added Positions: CDNA, GOOGL, BIDU, ON, QCOM, DENN, LTHM, MU, ZUMZ, TAL, CREE, GPMT, DMTK, DKNG, LPSN, AAPL, SABR, LYV, CSV,

CDNA, GOOGL, BIDU, ON, QCOM, DENN, LTHM, MU, ZUMZ, TAL, CREE, GPMT, DMTK, DKNG, LPSN, AAPL, SABR, LYV, CSV, Reduced Positions: FB, BOOT, ZGNX, WTRH, SLNO, NCNA, AXGN, DMAC, SIEN, STIM, XENE,

FB, BOOT, ZGNX, WTRH, SLNO, NCNA, AXGN, DMAC, SIEN, STIM, XENE, Sold Out: QDEL, FIVE, 61Y, GDX, ARCT, TGP, DIS, INMB, SBBP, HOLX, NFIN, FEAC, MSFT, 15R, STRO, JPM, TJX, PASG, TAST, LADR, OLLI, STMP, MSON, EVRI, ZZF, QTNT, SCPL, CRBP, SDC, ALT, LITE, PBPB, YY, QFIN, SAVE, IMBI, APA,

BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 1,340,000 shares, 13.86% of the total portfolio. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 740,000 shares, 12.25% of the total portfolio. SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 575,000 shares, 11.34% of the total portfolio. ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) - 1,591,000 shares, 10.45% of the total portfolio. Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 279,500 shares, 10.40% of the total portfolio.

Granite Point Capital Management, L.p. initiated holding in Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.94 and $15.89, with an estimated average price of $13.95. The stock is now traded at around $13.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 469,374 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Granite Point Capital Management, L.p. initiated holding in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $22.24 and $27.72, with an estimated average price of $24.14. The stock is now traded at around $30.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 150,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Granite Point Capital Management, L.p. initiated holding in Twilio Inc. The purchase prices were between $266.26 and $370.75, with an estimated average price of $313.36. The stock is now traded at around $400.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 11,947 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Granite Point Capital Management, L.p. initiated holding in Yandex NV. The purchase prices were between $56.13 and $70.8, with an estimated average price of $63.86. The stock is now traded at around $66.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 58,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Granite Point Capital Management, L.p. initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $388.04 and $705.67, with an estimated average price of $512.96. The stock is now traded at around $852.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Granite Point Capital Management, L.p. initiated holding in International Money Express Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.91 and $16.87, with an estimated average price of $15.51. The stock is now traded at around $15.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 225,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Granite Point Capital Management, L.p. added to a holding in CareDx Inc by 133.33%. The purchase prices were between $41.78 and $77.09, with an estimated average price of $58.2. The stock is now traded at around $88.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 140,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Granite Point Capital Management, L.p. added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 242.11%. The purchase prices were between $1451.02 and $1824.97, with an estimated average price of $1685.58. The stock is now traded at around $2088.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 3,250 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Granite Point Capital Management, L.p. added to a holding in Baidu Inc by 300.00%. The purchase prices were between $124.62 and $219.63, with an estimated average price of $148.88. The stock is now traded at around $270.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 16,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Granite Point Capital Management, L.p. added to a holding in ON Semiconductor Corp by 300.00%. The purchase prices were between $22.44 and $32.73, with an estimated average price of $27.98. The stock is now traded at around $38.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 80,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Granite Point Capital Management, L.p. added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 230.00%. The purchase prices were between $115.47 and $158.8, with an estimated average price of $139.59. The stock is now traded at around $145.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 19,800 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Granite Point Capital Management, L.p. added to a holding in Denny's Corp by 150.00%. The purchase prices were between $8.65 and $14.68, with an estimated average price of $11.47. The stock is now traded at around $17.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Granite Point Capital Management, L.p. sold out a holding in Quidel Corp. The sale prices were between $174.44 and $283.45, with an estimated average price of $222.2.

Granite Point Capital Management, L.p. sold out a holding in Five Below Inc. The sale prices were between $125.35 and $174.98, with an estimated average price of $148.39.

Granite Point Capital Management, L.p. sold out a holding in Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $9.66 and $13.5, with an estimated average price of $11.64.

Granite Point Capital Management, L.p. sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF. The sale prices were between $33.25 and $41.2, with an estimated average price of $37.14.

Granite Point Capital Management, L.p. sold out a holding in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $34.61 and $123.66, with an estimated average price of $68.13.

Granite Point Capital Management, L.p. sold out a holding in Teekay LNG Partners LP. The sale prices were between $10.41 and $12.51, with an estimated average price of $11.39.