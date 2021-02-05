>
Chubb Ltd Buys Duck Creek Technologies Inc, Sanofi SA, Sells Phreesia Inc

February 05, 2021 | About: SNY +2.31% DCT -0.4% PHR +2.61%

Investment company Chubb Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Duck Creek Technologies Inc, Sanofi SA, sells Phreesia Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Chubb Ltd. As of 2020Q4, Chubb Ltd owns 3 stocks with a total value of $107 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

  • New Purchases: DCT,
  • Added Positions: SNY,
  • Sold Out: PHR,

For the details of CHUBB LTD's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/chubb+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of CHUBB LTD
  1. Duck Creek Technologies Inc (DCT) - 2,245,398 shares, 92.02% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Sanofi SA (SNY) - 164,895 shares, 7.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 92.91%
  3. PTC Therapeutics Inc (PTCT) - 8,180 shares, 0.47% of the total portfolio.
  4. Phreesia Inc (PHR) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%
New Purchase: Duck Creek Technologies Inc (DCT)

Chubb Ltd initiated holding in Duck Creek Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.9 and $47.18, with an estimated average price of $42.31. The stock is now traded at around $54.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 92.02%. The holding were 2,245,398 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Sanofi SA (SNY)

Chubb Ltd added to a holding in Sanofi SA by 92.91%. The purchase prices were between $45.3 and $51.62, with an estimated average price of $49.31. The stock is now traded at around $48.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.62%. The holding were 164,895 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Phreesia Inc (PHR)

Chubb Ltd sold out a holding in Phreesia Inc. The sale prices were between $30.74 and $57.9, with an estimated average price of $43.1.



