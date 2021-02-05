Chubb Ltd Buys Duck Creek Technologies Inc, Sanofi SA, Sells Phreesia Inc

Investment company Chubb Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Duck Creek Technologies Inc, Sanofi SA, sells Phreesia Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Chubb Ltd. As of 2020Q4, Chubb Ltd owns 3 stocks with a total value of $107 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Duck Creek Technologies Inc (DCT) - 2,245,398 shares, 92.02% of the total portfolio. New Position Sanofi SA (SNY) - 164,895 shares, 7.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 92.91% PTC Therapeutics Inc (PTCT) - 8,180 shares, 0.47% of the total portfolio. Phreesia Inc (PHR) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%

Chubb Ltd initiated holding in Duck Creek Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.9 and $47.18, with an estimated average price of $42.31. The stock is now traded at around $54.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 92.02%. The holding were 2,245,398 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Chubb Ltd added to a holding in Sanofi SA by 92.91%. The purchase prices were between $45.3 and $51.62, with an estimated average price of $49.31. The stock is now traded at around $48.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.62%. The holding were 164,895 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Chubb Ltd sold out a holding in Phreesia Inc. The sale prices were between $30.74 and $57.9, with an estimated average price of $43.1.