Magnus Financial Group LLC Buys BTC iShares U.S. Financials ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Sells Amazon.com Inc, First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure F, Bank of America Corp

Investment company Magnus Financial Group LLC (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares U.S. Financials ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF, BTC iShares Russell 1000 ETF, BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, sells Amazon.com Inc, First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure F, Bank of America Corp, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Netflix Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Magnus Financial Group LLC. As of 2020Q4, Magnus Financial Group LLC owns 343 stocks with a total value of $976 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 579,965 shares, 22.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.04% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 852,620 shares, 11.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.18% BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 294,079 shares, 11.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.5% BTC iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 274,478 shares, 6.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.83% BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 637,645 shares, 6.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.76%

Magnus Financial Group LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF. The purchase prices were between $106.78 and $127.54, with an estimated average price of $119.29. The stock is now traded at around $132.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 16,940 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Magnus Financial Group LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $115.33 and $136.73, with an estimated average price of $127.98. The stock is now traded at around $141.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 6,080 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Magnus Financial Group LLC initiated holding in SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $27.71 and $41.6, with an estimated average price of $34.68. The stock is now traded at around $42.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 19,991 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Magnus Financial Group LLC initiated holding in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.53 and $26.04, with an estimated average price of $25.34. The stock is now traded at around $26.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 29,604 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Magnus Financial Group LLC initiated holding in General Motors Co. The purchase prices were between $30.4 and $46.46, with an estimated average price of $39.01. The stock is now traded at around $54.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 16,864 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Magnus Financial Group LLC initiated holding in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund. The purchase prices were between $8.88 and $11.05, with an estimated average price of $10.16. The stock is now traded at around $11.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 67,203 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Magnus Financial Group LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 116.30%. The purchase prices were between $54.83 and $66.77, with an estimated average price of $61.59. The stock is now traded at around $69.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 141,676 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Magnus Financial Group LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 75.61%. The purchase prices were between $152.37 and $199.14, with an estimated average price of $174.93. The stock is now traded at around $221.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 18,297 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Magnus Financial Group LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 40.85%. The purchase prices were between $182.15 and $211.84, with an estimated average price of $199.16. The stock is now traded at around $220.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 22,758 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Magnus Financial Group LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 72.42%. The purchase prices were between $43.54 and $51.7, with an estimated average price of $47.75. The stock is now traded at around $56.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 52,911 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Magnus Financial Group LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 42.49%. The purchase prices were between $39.45 and $47.53, with an estimated average price of $44.1. The stock is now traded at around $48.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 62,277 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Magnus Financial Group LLC added to a holding in SSgA Industrial Select Sector SPDR by 54.17%. The purchase prices were between $74.87 and $89.65, with an estimated average price of $84.5. The stock is now traded at around $88.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 23,926 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Magnus Financial Group LLC sold out a holding in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure F. The sale prices were between $19.03 and $21.68, with an estimated average price of $20.59.

Magnus Financial Group LLC sold out a holding in Bank of America Corp. The sale prices were between $1456.99 and $1541.95, with an estimated average price of $1495.05.

Magnus Financial Group LLC sold out a holding in Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust. The sale prices were between $14.62 and $15.06, with an estimated average price of $14.94.

Magnus Financial Group LLC sold out a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $80.8 and $109.04, with an estimated average price of $95.04.

Magnus Financial Group LLC sold out a holding in Teradyne Inc. The sale prices were between $78.62 and $120.59, with an estimated average price of $102.49.

Magnus Financial Group LLC sold out a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $56.65 and $64.55, with an estimated average price of $60.29.