Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc Buys Centerspace, Palantir Technologies Inc, Essex Property Trust Inc, Sells Texas Pacific Land Corp, Gilead Sciences Inc, Macquarie Infrastructure Corp

San Francisco, CA, based Investment company Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Centerspace, Palantir Technologies Inc, Essex Property Trust Inc, Simon Property Group Inc, Rio Tinto PLC, sells Texas Pacific Land Corp, Gilead Sciences Inc, Macquarie Infrastructure Corp, RLJ Lodging Trust during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc. As of 2020Q4, Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc owns 78 stocks with a total value of $953 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: WXC1, PLTR,

WXC1, PLTR, Added Positions: ESS, SPG, CVX, RIO, DLR, BHP, PLD, XOM, COP, COST, OXY, MS, AVB, DVN, OVV, BXP, APA, SCHW, FDX, HFC, CNQ, MUR, REG, AMGN, KSU, BP, DRE, HIW, UDR, FRT, WY, KIM, UMH, VNO, WRE, FSP, WSM, ALEX, SOUHY,

ESS, SPG, CVX, RIO, DLR, BHP, PLD, XOM, COP, COST, OXY, MS, AVB, DVN, OVV, BXP, APA, SCHW, FDX, HFC, CNQ, MUR, REG, AMGN, KSU, BP, DRE, HIW, UDR, FRT, WY, KIM, UMH, VNO, WRE, FSP, WSM, ALEX, SOUHY, Reduced Positions: RLJPA.PFD,

RLJPA.PFD, Sold Out: TPL, GILD, MIC,

Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX) - 4,100,000 shares, 11.20% of the total portfolio. Twilio Inc (TWLO) - 215,000 shares, 7.64% of the total portfolio. Facebook Inc (FB) - 205,000 shares, 5.88% of the total portfolio. Chevron Corp (CVX) - 350,000 shares, 3.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.67% Essex Property Trust Inc (ESS) - 100,000 shares, 2.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.00%

Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Centerspace. The purchase prices were between $54 and $62, with an estimated average price of $58.31. The stock is now traded at around $60.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.85%. The holding were 250,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.03 and $29.05, with an estimated average price of $18.02. The stock is now traded at around $34.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 220,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Essex Property Trust Inc by 25.00%. The purchase prices were between $186.32 and $262.95, with an estimated average price of $231.07. The stock is now traded at around $258.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Simon Property Group Inc by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $60.76 and $93.91, with an estimated average price of $76.52. The stock is now traded at around $96.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Rio Tinto PLC by 25.00%. The purchase prices were between $55.42 and $76.61, with an estimated average price of $65.76. The stock is now traded at around $78.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 250,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc by 25.00%. The purchase prices were between $128.09 and $159.06, with an estimated average price of $142.94. The stock is now traded at around $145.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 125,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Occidental Petroleum Corp by 66.67%. The purchase prices were between $8.88 and $21.31, with an estimated average price of $13.78. The stock is now traded at around $22.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 250,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Devon Energy Corp by 25.00%. The purchase prices were between $8.1 and $16.72, with an estimated average price of $12.44. The stock is now traded at around $17.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Texas Pacific Land Corp. The sale prices were between $448.1 and $740.62, with an estimated average price of $573.03.

Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $56.65 and $64.55, with an estimated average price of $60.29.

Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Macquarie Infrastructure Corp. The sale prices were between $25.21 and $37.74, with an estimated average price of $30.79.