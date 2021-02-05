>
Appleton Group Wealth Management Llc Buys CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, CSIM Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, CSIM Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF, Sells ProShares UltraShort Dow30, SSgA Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR, BTC iShares U.S. Rea

February 05, 2021 | About: SCHV +0.59% SCHA +1.12% DSI +0.49% SCHE +0.69% EMB +0.11% XBI +2.46% XLF +0.03% XLE +0.85% XLV +0.18% DXD -0.58% XLY +0.96% IYR +0.19%

Appleton, WI, based Investment company Appleton Group Wealth Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, CSIM Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, CSIM Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, SSgA SPDR Biotech, sells ProShares UltraShort Dow30, SSgA Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR, BTC iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, Invesco Solar ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Appleton Group Wealth Management Llc. As of 2020Q4, Appleton Group Wealth Management Llc owns 32 stocks with a total value of $102 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of APPLETON GROUP WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC
  1. CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 142,386 shares, 17.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.61%
  2. CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 170,001 shares, 15.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.05%
  3. CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV) - 254,812 shares, 14.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1499.57%
  4. CSIM Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA) - 124,058 shares, 10.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1378.47%
  5. CSIM Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 273,347 shares, 9.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.95%
New Purchase: CSIM Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (SCHE)

Appleton Group Wealth Management Llc initiated holding in CSIM Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.72 and $30.68, with an estimated average price of $29.05. The stock is now traded at around $33.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.69%. The holding were 256,410 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB)

Appleton Group Wealth Management Llc initiated holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $108.87 and $115.91, with an estimated average price of $112.56. The stock is now traded at around $114.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 3,153 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: SSgA SPDR Biotech (XBI)

Appleton Group Wealth Management Llc initiated holding in SSgA SPDR Biotech. The purchase prices were between $110.36 and $151.14, with an estimated average price of $128.64. The stock is now traded at around $166.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 2,101 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: SSgA Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)

Appleton Group Wealth Management Llc initiated holding in SSgA Financial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $23.61 and $29.48, with an estimated average price of $26.86. The stock is now traded at around $30.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 9,912 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE)

Appleton Group Wealth Management Llc initiated holding in SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $27.71 and $41.6, with an estimated average price of $34.68. The stock is now traded at around $42.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 7,550 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: SSgA Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV)

Appleton Group Wealth Management Llc initiated holding in SSgA Health Care Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $101.66 and $113.44, with an estimated average price of $109.25. The stock is now traded at around $115.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 2,330 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV)

Appleton Group Wealth Management Llc added to a holding in CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1499.57%. The purchase prices were between $50.83 and $59.53, with an estimated average price of $56.22. The stock is now traded at around $61.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 13.91%. The holding were 254,812 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: CSIM Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA)

Appleton Group Wealth Management Llc added to a holding in CSIM Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 1378.47%. The purchase prices were between $69.78 and $90.33, with an estimated average price of $80.02. The stock is now traded at around $99.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.07%. The holding were 124,058 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (DSI)

Appleton Group Wealth Management Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund by 135.00%. The purchase prices were between $62.03 and $71.54, with an estimated average price of $67.64. The stock is now traded at around $74.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 4,042 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: ProShares UltraShort Dow30 (DXD)

Appleton Group Wealth Management Llc sold out a holding in ProShares UltraShort Dow30. The sale prices were between $12.48 and $16.99, with an estimated average price of $14.04.

Sold Out: SSgA Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY)

Appleton Group Wealth Management Llc sold out a holding in SSgA Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $142.97 and $160.78, with an estimated average price of $154.38.

Sold Out: BTC iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (IYR)

Appleton Group Wealth Management Llc sold out a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF. The sale prices were between $76.32 and $86.09, with an estimated average price of $82.81.



