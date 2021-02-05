Smith Shellnut Wilson Llc Buys BTC iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, Sells West Pharmaceutical Services Inc, Netflix Inc, Mastercard Inc

Investment company Smith Shellnut Wilson Llc (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, BTC iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF, sells West Pharmaceutical Services Inc, Netflix Inc, Mastercard Inc, Expeditors International of Washington Inc, JPMorgan Chase during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Smith Shellnut Wilson Llc . As of 2020Q4, Smith Shellnut Wilson Llc owns 147 stocks with a total value of $163 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: NUE, CAH, GD, PNR, NDSN, DIS, FRT, PYPL, HWC, RTX, WBA, CSCO, WRB, ROL, BEN, VTRS, PRFZ,
- Added Positions: IJH, AGG, IJK, IJJ, ITOT, IJR, IVW, FTEC, IVE, QQQ, NOBL, TLT, IJT, BTT, IJS, SHY, ISTB, KO, CINF, MDT, MSFT, PPG, LIN, EMR, SWK, SYY, ABBV, GPC, IEFA, AFL, AOS, AAPL, ADM, KMB, LEG, AMZN, CVX, BND, ED, COST, XOM, FDX, VZ, CMCSA, MDLZ, MRK, QCOM, SBUX, RA, GOOG, FB, LMT, EMLC, EMB, IGSB, BSV, BKLN, JNK, MJ, VTIP,
- Reduced Positions: IVV, NFLX, JPM, VNQ, PM, WFC, PG, PEP, MMM, ABT, WMT, TGT, MCD, JNJ, CTAS, VOO, APD, CAT, SHW, CLX, SPGI, CBSH, MKC, HRL, FDS, PFF, ATO, ADP, BF.B, GWW, TROW, ITW, ROP, ETR, ECL, BDX, NYCB, CL, RSP, GE, DOV,
- Sold Out: WST, MA, EXPD, AMCR, PBCT,
- BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 35,119 shares, 8.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.13%
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 28,995 shares, 5.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.95%
- BTC iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 92,646 shares, 4.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.23%
- ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) - 99,331 shares, 4.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.83%
- Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 43,318 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.2%
Smith Shellnut Wilson Llc initiated holding in Nucor Corp. The purchase prices were between $46.04 and $57.11, with an estimated average price of $51.75. The stock is now traded at around $52.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 5,093 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Cardinal Health Inc (CAH)
Smith Shellnut Wilson Llc initiated holding in Cardinal Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.61 and $58.47, with an estimated average price of $51.98. The stock is now traded at around $54.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 4,905 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: General Dynamics Corp (GD)
Smith Shellnut Wilson Llc initiated holding in General Dynamics Corp. The purchase prices were between $131.32 and $156.04, with an estimated average price of $146.31. The stock is now traded at around $158.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,799 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Pentair PLC (PNR)
Smith Shellnut Wilson Llc initiated holding in Pentair PLC. The purchase prices were between $45.91 and $54.15, with an estimated average price of $51.38. The stock is now traded at around $55.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 4,908 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
Smith Shellnut Wilson Llc initiated holding in The Walt Disney Co. The purchase prices were between $118.47 and $181.18, with an estimated average price of $143.86. The stock is now traded at around $181.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,383 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Nordson Corp (NDSN)
Smith Shellnut Wilson Llc initiated holding in Nordson Corp. The purchase prices were between $190.48 and $211.17, with an estimated average price of $200.92. The stock is now traded at around $188.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,203 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)
Smith Shellnut Wilson Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 403.67%. The purchase prices were between $188.36 and $230.69, with an estimated average price of $210.55. The stock is now traded at around $247.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3%. The holding were 26,473 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)
Smith Shellnut Wilson Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 747.05%. The purchase prices were between $116.68 and $118.19, with an estimated average price of $117.49. The stock is now traded at around $116.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.79%. The holding were 43,530 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IJK)
Smith Shellnut Wilson Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1527.66%. The purchase prices were between $60.4 and $72.82, with an estimated average price of $66.67. The stock is now traded at around $77.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.01%. The holding were 48,260 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IJJ)
Smith Shellnut Wilson Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1384.41%. The purchase prices were between $68.97 and $86.35, with an estimated average price of $78.35. The stock is now traded at around $92.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 32,464 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT)
Smith Shellnut Wilson Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 29.23%. The purchase prices were between $73.75 and $86.22, with an estimated average price of $80.82. The stock is now traded at around $90.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 92,646 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)
Smith Shellnut Wilson Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 842.99%. The purchase prices were between $71.64 and $92.42, with an estimated average price of $82.15. The stock is now traded at around $102.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 10,420 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: West Pharmaceutical Services Inc (WST)
Smith Shellnut Wilson Llc sold out a holding in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. The sale prices were between $261.16 and $301.66, with an estimated average price of $280.69.Sold Out: Mastercard Inc (MA)
Smith Shellnut Wilson Llc sold out a holding in Mastercard Inc. The sale prices were between $288.64 and $356.94, with an estimated average price of $332.5.Sold Out: Expeditors International of Washington Inc (EXPD)
Smith Shellnut Wilson Llc sold out a holding in Expeditors International of Washington Inc. The sale prices were between $86.89 and $95.4, with an estimated average price of $91.12.Sold Out: Amcor PLC (AMCR)
Smith Shellnut Wilson Llc sold out a holding in Amcor PLC. The sale prices were between $10.32 and $12.15, with an estimated average price of $11.41.Sold Out: People's United Financial Inc (PBCT)
Smith Shellnut Wilson Llc sold out a holding in People's United Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $10.31 and $13.52, with an estimated average price of $12.05.
