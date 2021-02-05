Ntv Asset Management Llc Buys Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF, BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Sells BTC iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, BP PLC, Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF

Charleston, WV, based Investment company Ntv Asset Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF, BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF, BTC iShares Gold Trust, sells BTC iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, BP PLC, Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF, Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, GlaxoSmithKline PLC during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ntv Asset Management Llc. As of 2020Q4, Ntv Asset Management Llc owns 209 stocks with a total value of $483 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: MOO, VRP, MTUM, JETS, VTRS, TRP, IEI, TJX, PYPL, NCNO, MXIM, EFG, HSIC, BEN, FTNT, CTVA, HE, ALC, KMI, LH, LYB, NUE, DRI, CVS, UTF, VB, VONV, ARKK,

MOO, VRP, MTUM, JETS, VTRS, TRP, IEI, TJX, PYPL, NCNO, MXIM, EFG, HSIC, BEN, FTNT, CTVA, HE, ALC, KMI, LH, LYB, NUE, DRI, CVS, UTF, VB, VONV, ARKK, Added Positions: SPHB, IVW, EEM, IAU, HYG, IJK, PBW, AMZN, BLOK, JNJ, IGIB, EWJ, IWP, MRK, ROBO, MUB, DVY, IGSB, IYJ, GS, SMH, TOTL, IJT, CIBR, IDU, XLI, IWM, AGG, PFE, MBB, VZ, GOOG, AEP, ACWX, BRK.B, LQD, SLV, BA, DD, PSP, IPAY, HD, XLU, FLRN, SYY,

SPHB, IVW, EEM, IAU, HYG, IJK, PBW, AMZN, BLOK, JNJ, IGIB, EWJ, IWP, MRK, ROBO, MUB, DVY, IGSB, IYJ, GS, SMH, TOTL, IJT, CIBR, IDU, XLI, IWM, AGG, PFE, MBB, VZ, GOOG, AEP, ACWX, BRK.B, LQD, SLV, BA, DD, PSP, IPAY, HD, XLU, FLRN, SYY, Reduced Positions: QQQ, SHY, EFA, OEF, T, CWB, IDV, TFC, DIA, IWF, IJH, PG, BABA, CVX, CCI, D, RTX, FDN, GSK, DIS, BAC, XLF, RDS.A, XOM, DOW, PEP, USB, BCE, IXN, KHC, LMT, BSL, KMB, WELL, MCD, OTIS, WM, WMT, UNP, FPX, BDX, BMY, CARR, CSCO, ENB, FB, JPM, FISV, GE, IWR, IWS, HIG, PEY, EPD, SPYD, IWC, COP, NKE, VOO, JXI,

QQQ, SHY, EFA, OEF, T, CWB, IDV, TFC, DIA, IWF, IJH, PG, BABA, CVX, CCI, D, RTX, FDN, GSK, DIS, BAC, XLF, RDS.A, XOM, DOW, PEP, USB, BCE, IXN, KHC, LMT, BSL, KMB, WELL, MCD, OTIS, WM, WMT, UNP, FPX, BDX, BMY, CARR, CSCO, ENB, FB, JPM, FISV, GE, IWR, IWS, HIG, PEY, EPD, SPYD, IWC, COP, NKE, VOO, JXI, Sold Out: BP, PXQ, VONG,

For the details of NTV ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ntv+asset+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 74,678 shares, 5.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.71% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 155,101 shares, 4.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.51% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 60,499 shares, 3.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.52% iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) - 153,757 shares, 2.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.49% iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB) - 238,230 shares, 2.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.39%

Ntv Asset Management Llc initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF. The purchase prices were between $66.3 and $77.89, with an estimated average price of $72.76. The stock is now traded at around $83.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 28,005 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ntv Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.53 and $26.04, with an estimated average price of $25.34. The stock is now traded at around $26.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 45,700 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ntv Asset Management Llc initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $141.23 and $162.85, with an estimated average price of $153.43. The stock is now traded at around $174.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 6,175 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ntv Asset Management Llc initiated holding in ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF. The purchase prices were between $16.51 and $23.59, with an estimated average price of $20.2. The stock is now traded at around $23.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 37,800 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ntv Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.3 and $18.74, with an estimated average price of $16.33. The stock is now traded at around $17.895000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 18,178 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ntv Asset Management Llc initiated holding in TC Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $38.83 and $46.06, with an estimated average price of $42.6. The stock is now traded at around $43.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 7,025 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ntv Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 531.92%. The purchase prices were between $41.1 and $57.87, with an estimated average price of $50.2. The stock is now traded at around $61.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 78,990 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ntv Asset Management Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 299.06%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $66.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 65,119 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ntv Asset Management Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 31.55%. The purchase prices were between $43.54 and $51.7, with an estimated average price of $47.75. The stock is now traded at around $56.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 230,158 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ntv Asset Management Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares Gold Trust by 32.14%. The purchase prices were between $16.95 and $18.61, with an estimated average price of $17.89. The stock is now traded at around $17.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 399,450 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ntv Asset Management Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ET by 363.56%. The purchase prices were between $82.43 and $87.3, with an estimated average price of $85.02. The stock is now traded at around $87.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 22,251 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ntv Asset Management Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 287.69%. The purchase prices were between $60.4 and $72.82, with an estimated average price of $66.67. The stock is now traded at around $77.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 22,040 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ntv Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF. The sale prices were between $66.51 and $86.54, with an estimated average price of $74.89.

Ntv Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in BP PLC. The sale prices were between $14.9 and $22.41, with an estimated average price of $18.88.

Ntv Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund. The sale prices were between $216.24 and $248.21, with an estimated average price of $234.57.