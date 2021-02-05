Range Announces Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results

FORT WORTH, Texas, Feb. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION (: RRC) announced today that its fourth quarter 2020 financial results news release will be issued Tuesday, February 23 after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange.



A conference call to review the financial results is scheduled on Wednesday, February 24 at 9:00 a.m. ET (8:00 a.m. CT). A webcast of the call may be accessed at www.rangeresources.com. The webcast will be archived for replay on the Company's website until March 24, 2021.

RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION (: RRC) is a leading U.S. independent natural gas and NGL producer with operations focused in stacked-pay projects in the Appalachian Basin. The Company is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. More information about Range can be found at www.rangeresources.com.

