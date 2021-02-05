>
USA Truck to Participate in Stifel and Cowen Conferences

February 05, 2021 | About: NAS:USAK -2.01%

VAN BUREN, AR / ACCESSWIRE / February 5, 2021 / USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK), a leading capacity solutions provider headquartered in Van Buren, AR, today announced that management will participate in the Stifel 2021 Virtual Transportation & Logistics Conference on February 9-10, 2021, and the Cowen Aerospace/Defense & Industrials Conference on February 10, 2021. Both conferences are being held virtually.

James Reed, President and CEO and Michael Stephens, Senior Vice President - Finance, Strategy and Investor Relations will present and host one-on-one meetings both days at the Stifel Conference, and will host one-on-one meetings at the Cowen Conference. To obtain additional information about USA Truck's participation in the event or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact USA Truck using the contact information below.

About USA Truck

USA Truck provides comprehensive capacity solutions to a broad and diverse customer base throughout North America. Our Trucking and USAT Logistics divisions blend an extensive portfolio of asset and asset-light services, offering a balanced approach to supply chain management including customized truckload, dedicated contract carriage, intermodal and third-party logistics freight management services. For more information, visit usa‑truck.com or usatlogistics.com.

This press release and related information will be available to interested parties at our investor relations website, http://investor.usa-truck.com.

Zachary King, SVP & CFO
(479) 471-2694
[email protected]

Michael Stephens, SVP - Finance, Strategy & Investor Relations
(479) 471-2610
[email protected]

SOURCE: USA Truck, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/628022/USA-Truck-to-Participate-in-Stifel-and-Cowen-Conferences

