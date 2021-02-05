>
Ryder Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

February 05, 2021


The Board of Directors of [url="]Ryder+System%2C+Inc.[/url] (NYSE: R), a leader in [url="]supply+chain[/url], [url="]dedicated+transportation[/url], and [url="]fleet+management[/url] solutions, today declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.56 per share of common stock, to be paid on March 19, 2021 to shareholders of record on February 16, 2021 .



This is Ryder’s 178th consecutive quarterly cash dividend – marking more than 44 years of uninterrupted dividend payments.



About Ryder



Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R) is a leading logistics and transportation company. It provides [url="]supply+chain[/url], [url="]dedicated+transportation[/url], and [url="]fleet+management[/url] solutions, including full service [url="]leasing[/url], [url="]rental[/url], and [url="]maintenance[/url], [url="]used+vehicle+sales[/url], [url="]professional+drivers[/url], [url="]transportation+services[/url], [url="]freight+brokerage[/url], [url="]warehousing+and+distribution[/url], [url="]e-commerce+fulfillment[/url], and [url="]last+mile+delivery[/url] services, to some of the world’s most-recognized brands. Ryder provides services throughout the United States, Mexico, Canada, and the United Kingdom. In addition, Ryder manages more than 250,000 commercial vehicles and operates more than 300 warehouses encompassing approximately 55 million square feet. Ryder is regularly recognized for its industry-leading practices in third-party logistics, technology-driven innovations, commercial vehicle maintenance, environmentally friendly solutions, corporate social responsibility, world-class safety and security programs, military veteran recruitment initiatives, and the hiring of a diverse workforce. [url="]www.ryder.com[/url]



Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: Certain statements and information included in this news release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Federal Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on our current plans and expectations and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Accordingly, these forward-looking statements should be evaluated with consideration given to the many risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements including those risks set forth in our periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for management to predict all such risk factors or to assess the impact of such risks on our business. Accordingly, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.



View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210205005476/en/


