Ryder Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

The Board of Directors of [url="]Ryder+System%2C+Inc.[/url] (NYSE: R), a leader in [url="]supply+chain[/url], [url="]dedicated+transportation[/url], and [url="]fleet+management[/url] solutions, today declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.56 per share of common stock, to be paid on March 19, 2021 to shareholders of record on February 16, 2021 .This is Ryder’s 178consecutive quarterly cash dividend – marking more than 44 years of uninterrupted dividend payments.Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R) is a leading logistics and transportation company. It provides [url="]supply+chain[/url], [url="]dedicated+transportation[/url], and [url="]fleet+management[/url] solutions, including full service [url="]leasing[/url], [url="]rental[/url], and [url="]maintenance[/url], [url="]used+vehicle+sales[/url], [url="]professional+drivers[/url], [url="]transportation+services[/url], [url="]freight+brokerage[/url], [url="]warehousing+and+distribution[/url], [url="]e-commerce+fulfillment[/url], and [url="]last+mile+delivery[/url] services, to some of the world’s most-recognized brands. Ryder provides services throughout the United States, Mexico, Canada, and the United Kingdom. In addition, Ryder manages more than 250,000 commercial vehicles and operates more than 300 warehouses encompassing approximately 55 million square feet. Ryder is regularly recognized for its industry-leading practices in third-party logistics, technology-driven innovations, commercial vehicle maintenance, environmentally friendly solutions, corporate social responsibility, world-class safety and security programs, military veteran recruitment initiatives, and the hiring of a diverse workforce. [url="]www.ryder.com[/url]Financial = ryder-financialUSA = ryder-usa

