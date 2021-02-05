SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky Law, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of NHLD, ALAC, SMTX, and DFHT Mergers

WILMINGTON, Del., Feb. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky Law, P.A. announces that it is investigating:



National Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ CM: NHLD) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to National Holdings’ agreement to be acquired by B. Riley Financial, Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, National Holdings’ shareholders will receive $3.25 in cash per share. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-national-holdings-corporation.

Alberton Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ CM: ALAC) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Alberton’s agreement to merge with SolarMax Technology, Inc. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-alberton-acquisition-corporation.

SMTC Corporation (NASDAQ GS: SMTX) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to SMTC’s agreement to be acquired by affiliates of H.I.G. Capital. Under the terms of the agreement, SMTC’s shareholders will receive $6.044 in cash per share. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-smtc-corporation.

Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ GS: DFHT) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Deerfield’s agreement to merge with CareMax Medical Group, LLC and IMC Medical Group Holdings, LLC. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-deerfield-healthcare-technology-acquisitions-corp.

You may also contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra cost and obligation free at (888) 969-4242 or [email protected].

Rigrodsky Law, P.A., with offices in Delaware and New York, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in securities fraud and corporate class actions nationwide.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

CONTACT:

Rigrodsky Law, P.A.

Seth D. Rigrodsky

Gina M. Serra

(888) 969-4242 (Toll Free)

(302) 295-5310

Fax: (302) 654-7530

[email protected]

https://rl-legal.com