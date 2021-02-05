>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Business Wire
Business Wire
Articles 

Paramount Announces Executive Promotions

February 05, 2021 | About: NYSE:PGRE +0.67%


Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE: PGRE) (“Paramount” or the “Company”) announced today the promotion of two executives within the Company’s senior management team.



Wilbur Paes has been appointed Chief Operating Officer, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer as he has taken on additional responsibilities in the newly created position of Chief Operating Officer. Mr. Paes has been with Paramount since 2014. Prior to joining Paramount, he was a Senior Vice President at Vornado Realty Trust.



Peter Brindley has been appointed Executive Vice President, Head of Real Estate as he has taken on additional responsibilities besides leasing in the newly created position overseeing all real estate related activities. Mr. Brindley has been with Paramount since 2010. Prior to joining Paramount, he was a Senior Director at Tishman Speyer Properties.



“Promoting these talented executives within our existing leadership team strengthens our foundation for the future,” said Albert Behler, Chairman, CEO and President of Paramount. “Wilbur and Peter have proven to be immensely skilled leaders and have been key players in all major decisions we have made at Paramount for the past few years. I am thrilled they will be taking on additional responsibilities in their expanded roles to further drive our strategic direction and growth.”



About Paramount Group, Inc.



Headquartered in New York City, [url="]Paramount+Group[/url], Inc. is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210205005461/en/


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Business Wire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)