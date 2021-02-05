Grown Rogue Raises USD$1,275,000 in Upsized Financing

(“” or the “”) (CSE: GRIN) (OTC: GRUSF), a multi-state cannabis company with operations and assets in Oregon and Michigan, is pleased to announce that it has closed the second tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the “”), including an upsized amount for total gross proceeds of USD$1,025,000. In addition, one of the Company’s non-operating subsidiaries raised an additional USD$250,000 by way of an unsecured promissory note.The Second Tranche consisted of units of Grown Rogue (the “”) with an issuance price offered at CDN$0.16 per Unit (the “”). Each Unit under the Second Tranche is comprised of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant (each, a “”) entitling the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at an exercise price equal to CDN$0.20 per share for a period of two years. The Company has the right to accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants to be thirty (30) days following written notice to the holder if during the term the common shares of the Company close at, or above, CDN$0.32 on each trading day for a period of ten (10) consecutive trading days.Grown Rogue’s non-operating subsidiary issued an unsecured promissory note in the amount of US$250,000. Terms of the note include 10% interest, payable monthly and a 3-year maturity. In addition, the subsidiary will make payments in months 39, 42, 45, and 48 that will double the principal investment (minus any interest paid).The funds raised under the above financings will be used for strategic acquisitions, expansion into Michigan and for general corporate purposes.“This successful upsized financing, including additional support from some of our largest shareholders, offers further validation of our business model for focused growth in our core competency and reinforces their commitment and belief in our growth trajectory,” said Obie Strickler, Grown Rogue’s Chief Executive Officer. “This investment will provide capital for strategic acquisitions on our radar and will further our expansion in the growing Michigan market.”All securities issued pursuant to the Second Tranche offering are subject to a mandatory hold period of four months and a day.Insiders of Grown Rogue invested an aggregate of USD$700,000 in the Second Tranche and will receive 5,600,000 common shares of the Company and 5,600,000 Warrants. Such insider participation represents a related-party transaction under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 -(“”), but the transaction is exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 as neither the fair market value of the subject matter of the transaction, nor the consideration paid, exceed 25% of Grown Rogue’s market capitalization. The Company did not file a material change report more than 21 days before the expected closing Second Tranche as the details of the participation by such insiders was not settled until shortly prior to closing of the Second Tranche.[url="]Grown+Rogue+International[/url] (CSE: GRIN | OTC: GRUSF) is a vertically-integrated, multi-state Cannabis family of brands on a mission to inspire consumers to “enhance experiences” through cannabis. We have combined an expert management team, award winning grow team, state of the art indoor and outdoor manufacturing facilities, and consumer insight based product categorization, to create innovative products thoughtfully curated from “seed to experience.” The Grown Rogue family of products include sungrown and indoor premium flower, along with nitro sealed indoor and sungrown pre-rolls and jars.[url="]%3Ci%3Ewww.sedar.com%3C%2Fi%3E[/url][url="]%3Cb%3Ewww.grownrogue.com%3C%2Fb%3E[/url]

