Selective to Speak at the Bank of America Securities 2021 Insurance Conference

February 05, 2021 | About: NAS:SIGI +0.34%

PR Newswire

BRANCHVILLE, N.J., Feb. 5, 2021

BRANCHVILLE, N.J., Feb. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIGI) announced today that John J. Marchioni, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Mark Wilcox, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will speak at the Bank of America Securities 2021 Insurance Conference on Thursday, February 11, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. (ET). Selective's discussion will be broadcast live on the Internet. Investors are invited to listen by visiting the Investors page of www.selective.com. A replay of the broadcast will be available on the website until May 11, 2021. For more information about Selective or the upcoming conference, please visit www.selective.com.

(PRNewsfoto/Selective Insurance Group, Inc.)

About Selective Insurance Group, Inc.
Selective Insurance Group, Inc. is a holding company for 10 property and casualty insurance companies rated "A" (Excellent) by AM Best. Through independent agents, the insurance companies offer standard and specialty insurance for commercial and personal risks and flood insurance through the National Flood Insurance Program's Write Your Own Program. Selective's unique position as both a leading insurance group and an employer of choice is recognized in a wide variety of awards and honors, including the Fortune 1000 and being named a Great Place to Work® in 2020. For more information about Selective, visit www.Selective.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/selective-to-speak-at-the-bank-of-america-securities-2021-insurance-conference-301223214.html

SOURCE Selective Insurance Group, Inc.


