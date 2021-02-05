Bill.com Holdings Inc (BILL) CFO John R. Rettig Sold $2 million of Shares

CFO of Bill.com Holdings Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) John R. Rettig (insider trades) sold 15,000 shares of BILL on 02/03/2021 at an average price of $134.08 a share. The total sale was $2 million.
Bill.com Holdings Inc has a market cap of $14.99 billion; its shares were traded at around $184.690000 with and P/S ratio of 53.88.
CEO Recent Trades:
- President and CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of BILL stock on 01/15/2021 at the average price of $128.37. The price of the stock has increased by 43.87% since.
CFO Recent Trades:
- CFO John R. Rettig sold 15,000 shares of BILL stock on 02/03/2021 at the average price of $134.08. The price of the stock has increased by 37.75% since.
Directors and Officers Recent Trades:
- Chief Experience Officer Bora Chung sold 22,500 shares of BILL stock on 01/20/2021 at the average price of $129.2. The price of the stock has increased by 42.95% since.
For the complete insider trading history of BILL, click here.