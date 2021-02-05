>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Bill.com Holdings Inc (BILL) CFO John R. Rettig Sold $2 million of Shares

February 05, 2021 | About: BILL +32.04%

CFO of Bill.com Holdings Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) John R. Rettig (insider trades) sold 15,000 shares of BILL on 02/03/2021 at an average price of $134.08 a share. The total sale was $2 million.

Bill.com Holdings Inc has a market cap of $14.99 billion; its shares were traded at around $184.690000 with and P/S ratio of 53.88.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • President and CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of BILL stock on 01/15/2021 at the average price of $128.37. The price of the stock has increased by 43.87% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • CFO John R. Rettig sold 15,000 shares of BILL stock on 02/03/2021 at the average price of $134.08. The price of the stock has increased by 37.75% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Chief Experience Officer Bora Chung sold 22,500 shares of BILL stock on 01/20/2021 at the average price of $129.2. The price of the stock has increased by 42.95% since.

For the complete insider trading history of BILL, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)