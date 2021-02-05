On24 Inc (ONTF) President and CEO Sharat Sharan Sold $7.4 million of Shares

President and CEO of On24 Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Sharat Sharan (insider trades) sold 147,453 shares of ONTF on 02/05/2021 at an average price of $50 a share. The total sale was $7.4 million.

ON24 Inc has a market cap of $3.07 billion; its shares were traded at around $69.000000 .

CEO Recent Trades:

President and CEO Sharat Sharan sold 147,453 shares of ONTF stock on 02/05/2021 at the average price of $50. The price of the stock has increased by 38% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

10% Owner Management Group Vii Presidio bought 5,000 shares of ONTF stock on 02/05/2021 at the average price of $50. The price of the stock has increased by 38% since.

